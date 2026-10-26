Nicki Minaj backs Trump at Michigan rally ahead of US midterms

Highlights
- Minaj pledged to support Trump “forever and ever”, including if he runs again.
- Trump praised the rapper’s appearance and called her his “number one” fan.
- The rally focused on key Michigan races ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
US rapper Nicki Minaj pledged continued support for Donald Trump after joining the president at a Michigan rally to campaign for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
Addressing the crowd in Port Huron on Sunday (25), Minaj said Trump had “changed the energy of the country” and given Americans “a future to look forward to”.
“President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again,” she said.
Minaj, 43, also led the crowd in chanting the president’s name and urged voters to back Republican candidates, describing the elections as “a major turning point for our country”.
Her appearance came as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress in elections that will shape the remainder of Trump’s presidency. Voting is scheduled for November 3, with several closely contested races.
Trump comments on rapper’s appearance
Trump invited Minaj to stand during his speech, drawing cheers from the audience. He made a remark about her figure, describing her as “hard to miss”, before later praising her as she left the stage.
“She never looked more beautiful,” he said. “She gets it. She’s smart.”
The president also called her a “very special person” and said she had supported him for a long time.
Minaj travelled to Michigan with Trump aboard Air Force One. During her speech, she urged supporters to help elect Republicans and criticised gender-affirming care for transgender children.
“We want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of,” she said. “We want people to leave the children alone, leave them out of it.”
Tight Senate race in Michigan
The rally took place as Republican Mike Rogers and Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed compete for a US Senate seat in Michigan.
Trump used his speech to attack El-Sayed, referring to his Muslim faith and background and claiming that he would “invite jihadists” into the US if elected.
El-Sayed has accused the president of using Islamophobic rhetoric to distract voters from the cost of living.
In a campaign advertisement last week, he said Trump “thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store, and at the doctor’s office”.
Former president Barack Obama campaigned with El-Sayed on Saturday (24) as Democrats stepped up their efforts ahead of polling day.
The Michigan rally also featured support for Republican John James, who is running for governor against Democratic candidate Jocelyn Benson.
From critic to Trump supporter
Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has described herself as Trump’s “number one fan”, despite previously criticising some of his policies, including his approach to immigration during his first term.
She has increasingly aligned herself with Trump and the Republican Party during his second term, backing his position on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria and supporting his proposed “gold card” visa programme, which offers a route to US residency and citizenship.