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Two killed by falling trees as Storm Boelo leaves 90,000 homes without power

A man in his 20s died in north London and a 60-year-old man was killed in Dumfries and Galloway as Storm Boelo brought gusts of up to 85mph, flooding and widespread power cuts.

Storm

Waves crash over the promenade due to the affects of storm Boelo on October 25, 2026 in Largs, United Kingdom.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 26, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • Two men killed by falling trees in north London and Dumfries and Galloway
  • More than 90,000 properties without power on Sunday evening
  • Gusts of up to 85mph recorded in Argyll and Bute
  • Flooding hits Clyde coast towns, with damage to homes and businesses

TWO men have been killed by falling trees as Storm Boelo battered the UK on Sunday, leaving more than 90,000 properties without power.

A man in his 20s died in Finchley, north London, after a tree fell on the car he was driving on Dollis Road at around 12.40pm. Hours earlier, a 60-year-old man was killed by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway, the BBC reported.

“This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who lost his life,” said Chief Inspector Guy Ellwood of the Metropolitan Police.

After Austen, Boelo: UK braces for second storm

In Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, two women were taken to hospital after being struck by a fallen tree.

Power cuts and flooding

The Energy Networks Association said more than 90,000 properties were without power at 7pm on Sunday, with dangerous conditions delaying repairs. Around 838,700 properties have been affected by power cuts across Boelo and Storm Austen, which struck on Friday.

Gusts reached 85mph in Machrihanish, Argyll and Bute, and 84mph in Stornoway and Capel Curig in north Wales. There were 17 flood warnings in Scotland and four across England and Wales.

The Clyde coast was particularly hard hit, with businesses in Largs flooded and the main Skelmorlie to Largs road badly damaged, BBC reported.

Storm Eowyn batters Ireland and UK, causing power cuts, travel chaos

Travel disruption

Flights from Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dublin were cancelled, and ferry and rail services were disrupted. Police in Scotland warned against unnecessary journeys.

The Scottish government said adverse weather could return in the coming days.

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