Two killed by falling trees as Storm Boelo leaves 90,000 homes without power

Two men killed by falling trees in north London and Dumfries and Galloway

More than 90,000 properties without power on Sunday evening

Gusts of up to 85mph recorded in Argyll and Bute

Flooding hits Clyde coast towns, with damage to homes and businesses

TWO men have been killed by falling trees as Storm Boelo battered the UK on Sunday, leaving more than 90,000 properties without power.

A man in his 20s died in Finchley, north London, after a tree fell on the car he was driving on Dollis Road at around 12.40pm. Hours earlier, a 60-year-old man was killed by a falling tree near Castle Douglas in Dumfries and Galloway, the BBC reported.

“This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who lost his life,” said Chief Inspector Guy Ellwood of the Metropolitan Police.

In Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, two women were taken to hospital after being struck by a fallen tree.

Power cuts and flooding

The Energy Networks Association said more than 90,000 properties were without power at 7pm on Sunday, with dangerous conditions delaying repairs. Around 838,700 properties have been affected by power cuts across Boelo and Storm Austen, which struck on Friday.

Gusts reached 85mph in Machrihanish, Argyll and Bute, and 84mph in Stornoway and Capel Curig in north Wales. There were 17 flood warnings in Scotland and four across England and Wales.

The Clyde coast was particularly hard hit, with businesses in Largs flooded and the main Skelmorlie to Largs road badly damaged, BBC reported.

Travel disruption

Flights from Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dublin were cancelled, and ferry and rail services were disrupted. Police in Scotland warned against unnecessary journeys.

The Scottish government said adverse weather could return in the coming days.