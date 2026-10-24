After Austen, Boelo: UK braces for second storm with 80mph winds after 31,000 homes lose power

More than 31,000 homes without power as Storm Austen hits south-west

76mph gust recorded on the Isles of Scilly

Part of Brighton’s West Pier falls into the sea

Amber warning for Storm Boelo from 9pm on Saturday

TENS of thousands of homes lost power and schools were closed as Storm Austen, the first named storm of the season, battered south-west England on Friday.

A gust of 76mph was recorded at St Mary’s airport on the Isles of Scilly. By 3pm, more than 31,000 homes in the south-west were without power, National Grid said, although engineers had restored supplies to more than 52,000 properties.

Dozens of schools in Cornwall opened late or did not open at all. Flights were disrupted across the south-west and the Channel Islands, with Guernsey airport not expecting normal service until Saturday, reported The Guardian. KLM cancelled dozens of flights.

National Rail reported severe disruption across England, Wales and Scotland.

In Brighton, part of the derelict West Pier, which opened in 1866 and closed to the public in 1975, fell into the sea.

Storm Boelo warning

The Met Office has issued a 24-hour amber warning for wind from 9pm on Saturday as Storm Boelo arrives. It covers Scotland, the north coast of Northern Ireland, Cumbria and Northumberland.

Gusts of up to 80mph could hit exposed coasts, with 60-70mph winds widespread elsewhere, The Guardian reported. The Met Office warned of danger to life from flying debris and a “good chance” of power cuts and travel disruption.

Several rail lines in northern and western Scotland, including the Oban and Mallaig lines, will close early at the weekend.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged people to keep emergency supplies at home.

“We’re living in a world where unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common,” he said.