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UK set for late blast of summer warmth with 28C possible

Temperatures could climb to 28C in parts of the UK on Sunday as a southerly wind brings a brief return of summer-like warmth, before cooler, more unsettled conditions arrive from Monday.

UK heatwave

Sunshine developing later in the day across England, Wales and eastern Scotland will allow temperatures to rise to unseasonable levels.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 06, 2026
Eastern Eye

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TEMPERATURES could touch 28C (82F) in parts of the UK on Sunday as summer-like warmth makes a brief return.

A southerly wind will draw in a shot of hot and humid air from the near continent, pushing UK temperatures above average. The hottest locations in south-east England could reach 27 or 28C, while England and Wales more widely will see temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius, BBC reported.

It comes as parts of central and southern Europe have been experiencing a spell of intense heat, with some locations exceeding 45C. France and Spain have been among the hottest locations this week, with temperatures exceeding 40C at times. On Thursday, Spain saw its hottest day of 2026, as Huelva in the south-west reached 45.7C.

England, Wales record driest July on record, says Met Office

For the UK on Sunday, an area of low pressure will approach north-west Scotland, bringing heavy rain to northern Scotland and showers further south through the morning, with gusts of up to 40-45mph in western Scotland. But the wind will turn more southerly, scooping up hot, humid air from the south.

Sunshine developing later in the day across England, Wales and eastern Scotland will allow temperatures to rise to unseasonable levels, with south-west England and eastern Wales reaching 25C, and northern England around the low 20s, BBC reported.

Amber and yellow heat alerts in force as England faces hot weather

Average temperatures in early September are between 15 and 21C from north to south. The warmth will be short-lived, with more unsettled and cooler weather arriving from Monday.

europe heatheatwavesummer warmthuk weather
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