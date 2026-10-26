Stansted Airport power surge delays hundreds of flights after weekend rail disruption

Around 250 flights were delayed and six cancelled at Stansted Airport on Sunday.

A power surge temporarily affected airport systems, leaving passengers facing long queues at security and passport control.

Storm Boelo brought further disruption to rail services, with dozens of Stansted Express trains cancelled over the weekend.

Passengers travelling through Stansted Airport faced hours of queuing after a power surge disrupted security and baggage systems on Sunday (25), adding to a weekend of travel problems caused by severe weather and rail cancellations.

Around 250 flights were delayed and six were cancelled on Sunday, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24. Passengers reported long waits at security and passport control as airport systems were affected, with images shared on social media showing crowded queues inside the terminal.

The disruption came as Storm Boelo brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK, affecting transport networks and leaving thousands of homes without power. Travellers using Stansted had already faced rail cancellations after fallen trees damaged railway infrastructure near the airport.

Stansted Airport said a power surge affecting the airport and surrounding area had temporarily disrupted several systems. It apologised to passengers and said operational teams were working to support travellers while services were restored.

By Sunday evening, the airport said all systems were back in service, although the disruption had added to a difficult weekend for passengers using one of London's busiest airports.

Why were Stansted Airport passengers left queuing for hours?

The power surge temporarily affected airport systems, including those used for security and baggage handling. When these services are disrupted, passenger processing can slow down, leaving queues building up as staff work to restore normal operations.

Photographs shared on social media showed large numbers of people waiting at security and in the arrivals area, including passengers queuing on escalators for passport control.

In a statement, an airport spokesperson said: “Due to a power surge earlier today that affected the airport and local area, a number of airport systems were temporarily impacted.”

The spokesperson added that all systems had returned to service and that operational teams were supporting passengers travelling through the airport. The airport also apologised for the inconvenience and thanked travellers for their patience.

The disruption highlighted how a local power problem can affect several parts of an airport at once, from security checks to baggage services. Even after systems are restored, delays can take time to clear as passengers move through the terminal.

How did Storm Boelo add to the travel disruption?

The airport problems followed several days of rail disruption affecting passengers travelling between Stansted and London.

Greater Anglia cancelled dozens of Stansted Express services after fallen trees blocked railway lines during the stormy weekend. Trees near Stansted Mountfitchet affected the power supply on Friday (23), with further damage to overhead cables reported on Saturday (24).

The rail problems came after a separate incident on Friday involving Stansted Airport's internal passenger transit train, which connects the main terminal to a satellite pier. A fault left travellers waiting for replacement shuttle buses, with some passengers reportedly left without water for hours.

The automated transit system is due to be decommissioned next year, according to reports.

The successive incidents meant passengers faced problems across different stages of their journeys, from getting to the airport by train to navigating the terminal and reaching their flights.

With the airport confirming that its systems were operational again by Sunday evening, attention turned to the recovery from the disruption. Passengers travelling after the incidents would still need to check their flight and rail services for any changes to their individual journeys.