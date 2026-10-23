Rail passengers warned of nine-day Leeds-York disruption from tomorrow

Highlights

Leeds to York train services will be suspended from tomorrow (24) to Sunday, November 1.

Direct rail replacement buses will run between the two cities, alongside local stopping services for intermediate stations.

The work will allow the installation of overhead equipment needed to electrify the route.

Rail passengers travelling between Leeds and York face nine days of disruption as Network Rail carries out a major bridge replacement in Church Fenton.

No trains will run on the main route between the two cities from tomorrow (24), to Sunday, November 1. The closure will allow engineers to replace the Common Lane railway bridge, which is being rebuilt as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Direct rail replacement buses will operate between Leeds and York, with local stopping services also running to serve stations along the route. Network Rail said the direct buses would be the quickest way to travel between the two cities during the closure.

A longer Northern service via Harrogate will continue to run as normal, offering another option for passengers.

Why is the railway bridge being replaced?

The existing bridge dates back to 1900 and was expected to need replacement in 2027 after inspections found it was nearing the end of its working life.

However, the structure is also too low to accommodate the overhead line equipment required to run electrified trains. The Transpennine Route Upgrade is therefore carrying out the replacement a year earlier, allowing the project to move closer to electrifying this section of the railway.

Adam Sellers, from the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said the project had reached the final phase of installing the new Common Lane bridge following two successful weekends of work in Church Fenton.

He said the nine-day closure would allow teams to complete the reconstruction safely and help deliver greener, quieter electrified journeys across the North.

Further disruption on the East Coast Main Line

Passengers travelling between Darlington, York and Doncaster will also face bus replacements during improvement works on the East Coast Main Line.

Services will be replaced by buses on October 24 and 25, and again from October 31 to November 1.

Network Rail said engineers would renew track, drainage and overhead line equipment as part of a programme aimed at providing smoother and more reliable journeys.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling and allow extra time while the works are under way.