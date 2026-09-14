UK rail passengers can finally escape the cancelled-train ticket trap

Passengers will be able to use another operator if their booked train is cancelled.

The new rule applies to services departing within two hours before or after the original journey.

CrossCountry, GWR, Avanti West Coast and Chiltern Railways will join the automatic ticket acceptance scheme.

Rail passengers whose trains are cancelled will have an automatic right to use another participating operator’s service without paying again from Sunday (20).

The change is designed to end one of the most frustrating parts of Britain's fragmented railway system: having a valid ticket for a journey but being unable to use another company's train when the original service disappears.

Under the new rules, passengers will be able to travel on another operator's train departing within two hours before or after their cancelled service, using a direct or reasonable alternative route.

Until now, passengers affected by cancellations could be left waiting for operators to formally agree that tickets could be accepted on another company's services. In some cases, they had to buy a new ticket and later apply for a refund.

The Department for Transport said passengers had been “paying the price for a system which prioritises shareholders when trains are cancelled”.

Passengers using the new arrangement will need to show their original ticket to support staff as proof of purchase.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said: “This is a simple, commonsense change that puts passengers first. No one should be left stranded because of a fragmented railway when their journey is disrupted.

“From this weekend, if your train is cancelled, you can get on another operator’s service and carry on your journey without paying again.”

Which trains will accept your ticket?

Automatic cross-operator ticket acceptance has already been introduced across operators that have returned to public ownership.

The new rules will extend this to several major intercity operators, including CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and Chiltern Railways.

Other operators covered by the arrangement include Gatwick Express, Great Northern, LNER, Southeastern, Thameslink and South Western Railway.

However, East Midlands Railway will not initially be included.

The operator has been dealing with widespread cancellations and seat shortages linked to problems with the introduction of its Hitachi bi-mode trains. The government has therefore held back its inclusion while those issues continue.

A small number of open-access passenger services will also remain outside the wider system.

The changes come as the government prepares for the creation of Great British Railways, which is intended to bring the railway system under a simpler public-service structure. Most remaining passenger train operations are scheduled to move into public ownership next year, although some open-access services will remain separate.

Lord Hendy said the government was “fixing the railway from the ground up” and making it “simpler, fairer and easier to use” as it moves towards Great British Railways.

For passengers, the immediate benefit is more straightforward: a cancellation should no longer mean having to negotiate the railway's internal boundaries before continuing a journey.

Alex Robertson, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, welcomed the change.

“It is a welcome change that we have long called for,” he said, adding that the key now was ensuring passengers received clear information about their options whenever disruption occurred.

The government is also investing £156m in new ticketing schemes, with plans to introduce pay-as-you-go travel at 100 more stations across Greater Manchester, the Midlands and the south-east by 2027.

The latest change is therefore part of a broader attempt to make Britain's complicated rail system easier to navigate.

For passengers, however, the most immediate difference will come when something goes wrong. If a booked train is cancelled from September 20, the ticket should no longer be the thing that prevents them from getting home.