Why thousands of 18-year-olds will keep half-price train fares for longer

Thousands of 18-year-olds will remain eligible for 50 per cent off most train fares.

The rule change could save eligible students an average of £175 over a year.

The updated Railcard rules come into effect on August 17.

Young people across the UK will soon be able to hold on to discounted train travel for longer, after the Department for Transport (DfT) announced changes to the 16-17 Saver Railcard. From August 17, eligible passengers who buy the Railcard before turning 18 will be able to use it for a full year from the date of purchase, instead of losing the benefit on their 18th birthday.

The move means some 18-year-olds will continue receiving 50 per cent off most train fares, making rail travel significantly cheaper while they are in further education, training or starting work. The 16-17 Saver Railcard costs £35 a year.

Until now, the Railcard expired as soon as the holder turned 18, even if it had been purchased only weeks earlier. Under the revised rules, anyone who buys the Railcard while they are still 17 can continue using it until the day before their 19th birthday, provided it remains within the one-year validity period.

According to the DfT, the previous system left more than 70,000 students each year paying more for rail travel than classmates in the same academic year who happened to have later birthdays. The department estimates those affected were, on average, £175 worse off.

The change also narrows the gap between the 16-17 Saver and the 16-25 Railcard, which remains available to 18-year-olds but offers only one-third off eligible fares.

Government expects more people to travel by rail

Rail Minister Lord Hendy described the change as a "common sense" measure that would reduce travel costs for young people at an important stage of their lives, as quoted in a news report. He reportedly said the updated rules would support teenagers moving into further education, vocational training or employment, while also making the railway simpler and better value for passengers.

The government said the measure is expected to pay for itself through higher passenger numbers, with more people choosing rail because of the extended discount.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, reportedly said the decision reflects the rail industry's commitment to offering better-value fares and creating a more joined-up railway.

Kaynat Ahmad, vice president for further education at the National Union of Students, also welcomed the move, reportedly describing the Railcard as essential for many young people who rely on trains to reach college, work or training.

The announcement follows another transport affordability measure from the government, which has confirmed that the cap on most single bus fares in England will be reduced from £3 to £2 next year.