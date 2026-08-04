Kirandeep Kaur murder: Met deputy commissioner meets Sikh leaders

Highlights

Matt Jukes visited Southall gurdwara to meet Sikh community leaders

Police say extra patrols, including around gurdwaras, remain in place

Family of Kirandeep Kaur continue to seek justice

THE deputy commissioner of Metropolitan Police met Sikh community leaders in Southall last week to reassure them following the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Kirandeep Kaur in Hayes last month.

Matt Jukes visited Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara last Friday (31) alongside local officers to offer condolences to Kaur's family, hear concerns from community representatives and discuss the ongoing murder investigation.

His visit came after Kaur was stabbed to death at a property on Uxbridge Road, Hayes, on July 12. Police found a man in his 20s outside the address with stab injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Daniel Sean James, 44, of Mercer Place, Pinner, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Jukes said he wanted to demonstrate the Met's "commitment to Sikh communities right across London" and acknowledged the "concern and shock" felt after Kaur's death.

He said officers had "moved quickly to arrest and charge a suspect" and that police did not believe there was "any wider threat to the community". However, he said additional patrols, including around gurdwaras, had been introduced as a precaution while detectives continued their investigation.

"Our investigators are determined to find all the answers they can to the questions those affected have about what happened to Kirandeep, and why," he said.

Police said the visit allowed senior officers to hear directly from Sikh leaders and reassure them about the progress of the investigation. Jukes added that the Met would continue to work closely with Sikh communities across London through regular engagement and partnership meetings.

Kaur, who moved to the UK from Punjab in September 2024 to study before taking a job at a grocery store, leaves behind her husband, infant child, parents and three siblings. Her family, who live in Tarn Taran in Punjab, have called for justice following the brutal murder.