Five convicted in North Wales child exploitation case

FIVE people have been convicted following a North Wales Police investigation into the sexual exploitation and abuse of three teenage girls in Rhyl and the surrounding area.

A jury at Caernarfon Crown Court found the five defendants guilty of more than 40 offences after a three-month trial. The offences related to the exploitation of three girls aged between 14 and 16 between April 2022 and March 2024.

The court heard evidence of rape, sexual assault, child sexual exploitation, modern day slavery offences, drug supply and attempts to obstruct justice. The offences took place in cars, homes and business premises in Denbighshire.

The case formed part of Operations Embank and Zirconium, which targeted child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Mustafa Iqbal, 43, of Trellewelyn Road, Rhyl, was convicted of four counts of rape, conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour, sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, conspiracy to traffic, drug supply offences, arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, and breaching a slavery/trafficking risk order.

Mohamed Usman Arshad, 36, of Clifton Grove, Rhyl, was found guilty of three counts of rape, conspiracy to traffic, conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour and supplying cannabis.

Ziaullah Badshah, 25, of Brighton Road, Rhyl, was convicted of two counts of rape, conspiracy to traffic, conspiracy to require a person to perform compulsory labour and supplying cannabis.

Jaswinder Singh, 61, of River Street, Rhyl, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to traffic and supplying cannabis.

Sarah Gray, 53, of Llanasa Road, Gronant, was convicted of perverting the course of justice, assisting an offender, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Iqbal, Arshad, Badshah and Singh were remanded in custody. Gray was granted bail. All five are due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, 25 September.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Richard Sidney said: “Today, my thoughts are first and foremost with the three young women at the heart of this case.

“They were children, aged just 14 to 16, when they were subjected to exploitation and abuse by adults who took advantage of their vulnerabilities and sought to manipulate and control them for their own gain.

“No child should have to experience what these young women endured. The impact of child sexual exploitation can be profound and long-lasting, and the harm caused by these offences cannot be understated.

“Today's verdicts represent an important step towards accountability and justice. While no court outcome can undo the trauma these young women have experienced, I hope this result offers some measure of recognition of the harm done to them.”

He added: “I hope today’s outcome sends a clear message that those who seek to groom and exploit vulnerable children will be relentlessly pursued.

“We remain committed to identifying offenders, supporting victims and working with our partners to protect young people from those who seek to abuse and exploit them.”