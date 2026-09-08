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Tom Jones's "refresh" excuse isn't new, ITV used it on Anne-Marie too

The 86-year-old says ITV blamed an insurance issue and a desire to "refresh" the coaching panel, the same justification the show used to drop a coach once before

Tom Jones's "refresh" excuse isn't new, ITV used it on Anne-Marie too

Sir Tom Jones

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 08, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Sir Tom Jones says ITV fired him from The Voice UK, ending an association with the show that's run on and off since its 2012 launch.
  • In a statement posted to social media, Jones said the reason given was "a financial difficulty with insurance," and that a new coaching line-up left no chair for him.
  • ITV has reportedly lined up Aitch and Cheryl Tweedy as new coaches, alongside returning names Kelly Rowland and will.i.am, as part of a wider panel refresh.

Tom Jones didn't find out from ITV directly, or at least not in a way he felt was clear enough. The 86-year-old singer has revealed he's been fired from The Voice UK, in a statement that made plain he wasn't the one who chose to go.

What did Tom Jones actually say?

He was direct about it. "I did not want to leave The Voice," Jones wrote, insisting the decision was ITV's alone, made some time ago and only communicated to him recently. He said the reason given was an insurance issue, before ITV's own public framing shifted to wanting a "refresh" of the coaching panel, one that left no seat for him. He was offered a smaller role instead, appearing occasionally rather than coaching from the start of the series, an offer he said he wasn't thrilled about. He closed his statement with a pointed observation about his age, essentially noting that there's simply no good moment to let go of someone in his late eighties who's still doing the job well.

Has this exact justification been used before?

It has, and not that long ago. Back during the show's 13th series, singer Anne-Marie was dropped from the coaching panel with producers giving an almost identical reason at the time, that they wanted to "refresh the show." Jones himself has already survived one earlier axing, missing an entire series years ago when Boy George took his chair, before returning the following year. This time, at 86, he's the one on the outside of the refresh.

What's changing on The Voice UK
Jones's statusSays he was fired; offered a reduced, occasional role instead
Reason givenInsurance difficulty, then a "refresh" of the coaching line-up
New coaches reportedly joiningAitch, Cheryl Tweedy
Returning coachesKelly Rowland, will.i.am
Exiting alongside JonesDanny Jones and Tom Fletcher (McFly), reportedly stepping away
Jones's history on the showOn the panel on and off since the 2012 launch

Is ITV actually saying the door is shut?

Not quite, at least according to one account. A show insider told the Press Association that ITV "absolutely loves working with Sir Tom" and remains hopeful he'll return to the series in some form, a notably softer line than the finality of Jones's own statement. Whether that gap closes into an actual reappearance, or stays exactly the kind of reduced, occasional role Jones has already said he isn't keen on, is the part nobody's confirmed yet.

How has the rest of the show reacted?

Warmly, and quickly. Olly Murs, who coached alongside Jones for several seasons, wrote that he knew how much the show meant to him, calling him an absolute legend. Will.i.am, a coach since the very first series in 2012, responded with a wall of crying emojis rather than words. For a panel that's changed shape more times than most viewers could probably list, Jones has been one of the few constants running through nearly all of it, which is very likely why losing him is landing harder than a routine line-up change usually would.
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Selena Gomez just posted "One day.." next to a newborn photo, and it's the third time in months she's dropped this exact hint

Selena Gomez

Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Selena Gomez just posted "One day.." next to a newborn photo, and it's the third time in months she's dropped this exact hint

Highlights:

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