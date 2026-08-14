Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Selena Gomez signed up to help build Wondermind, then investors say she failed to deliver

Why investors say Selena Gomez did more than lend her name

Selena Gomez signed up to help build Wondermind, then investors say she failed to deliver

What was Selena Gomez actually supposed to do for Wondermind

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Five investors are suing Selena Gomez and Wondermind Global over their alleged losses
  • The lawsuit claims Gomez agreed to take an active role in building the mental health company
  • Investors allege promised advertising deals, celebrity features and an app never materialised
  • The claim seeks around £890,000, plus costs and damages

Selena Gomez is facing a lawsuit from five investors who backed Wondermind Global, the mental health company she founded with her mother Mandy Teefey and businesswoman Daniella Pierson.

While the case concerns the company's alleged financial problems, the lawsuit also focuses on Gomez's role in the venture. Investors claim she was not simply attached to Wondermind as a celebrity co-founder but had agreed to be actively involved in building the business.

The claim alleges that Gomez agreed to perform duties as the company's head of marketing but later failed to fulfil those obligations.

What investors say Gomez promised

Wondermind was launched around five years ago with the aim of making mental health content more accessible. Gomez's involvement was closely linked to her public discussions of her own mental health, while her celebrity profile gave the start-up considerable visibility.

According to the lawsuit, investors were allegedly presented with plans for a company that already appeared to have significant momentum. The claim says they were told that a “full slate” of advertising deals, celebrity cover stories, an app and other initiatives were underway.

The investors now allege that those promises did not become reality.

The lawsuit states that Gomez “purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it”, while also accusing the founders of “falsely represent[ing]” the company's position.

Those are allegations contained in the lawsuit and have not been established in court. The BBC has contacted Gomez and Wondermind for comment.

Inside the alleged collapse of Wondermind

The investors claim the problems went beyond missed plans. They allege Wondermind struggled to meet basic business obligations, including paying employees and vendors on time.

The lawsuit claims the company remained in serious financial difficulty for years without investors being told about the extent of its problems. The claimants say they only became aware of the situation after an investigative report by The Cut in September 2025 raised questions about Wondermind's finances and management.

The complaint alleges that the business had “no plan for its future” despite earlier ambitions, including the prospect of a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Gomez remains listed as a co-founder on Wondermind's website. Her mother, Teefey, is now chief executive, while Pierson has since left the company.

The investors, who are based in New York and Florida and include Bausch + Lomb chief executive Brent Saunders, are seeking to recover around £890,000 they say they invested, along with costs and damages.

The lawsuit now puts a very different spotlight on a company that was launched around mental health advocacy and celebrity influence, with the central dispute focusing on whether the promises made to investors matched what Wondermind was ultimately able to deliver.

lawsuitmental healthnew yorkselena gomez
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event
Entertainment

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event

More For You

From Anupama Parameswaran to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Why the sexist ‘climber’ label follows women who date successful men

Why women are still judged by what they can gain from a relationship

Getty Images- X/anupamahere

From Anupama Parameswaran to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Why the sexist ‘climber’ label follows women who date successful men

Highlights

  • Successful actresses are often accused of choosing relationships for money or status
  • The ‘gold digger’ and ‘climber’ labels can erase women’s own careers and financial independence
  • Anupama Parameswaran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sushmita Sen and Malaika Arora have all faced versions of the same narrative
  • Their responses show how female stars are increasingly refusing to accept the assumption that a relationship must have a financial motive

When a successful woman is linked to a wealthier or more powerful man, the question is often not whether she is happy, in love or making an independent choice. Instead, the conversation quickly turns to what she might gain from the relationship.

That is where the word ‘climber’ becomes revealing. It suggests that a woman is using a relationship to move upwards socially, financially or professionally, reducing a personal choice to a calculated transaction. In Indian celebrity culture, the label often appears alongside accusations of being a ‘gold digger’, particularly when a relationship ends.

Keep ReadingShow less