Selena Gomez signed up to help build Wondermind, then investors say she failed to deliver

Highlights

Five investors are suing Selena Gomez and Wondermind Global over their alleged losses

The lawsuit claims Gomez agreed to take an active role in building the mental health company

Investors allege promised advertising deals, celebrity features and an app never materialised

The claim seeks around £890,000, plus costs and damages

Selena Gomez is facing a lawsuit from five investors who backed Wondermind Global, the mental health company she founded with her mother Mandy Teefey and businesswoman Daniella Pierson.

While the case concerns the company's alleged financial problems, the lawsuit also focuses on Gomez's role in the venture. Investors claim she was not simply attached to Wondermind as a celebrity co-founder but had agreed to be actively involved in building the business.

The claim alleges that Gomez agreed to perform duties as the company's head of marketing but later failed to fulfil those obligations.

What investors say Gomez promised

Wondermind was launched around five years ago with the aim of making mental health content more accessible. Gomez's involvement was closely linked to her public discussions of her own mental health, while her celebrity profile gave the start-up considerable visibility.

According to the lawsuit, investors were allegedly presented with plans for a company that already appeared to have significant momentum. The claim says they were told that a “full slate” of advertising deals, celebrity cover stories, an app and other initiatives were underway.

The investors now allege that those promises did not become reality.

The lawsuit states that Gomez “purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it”, while also accusing the founders of “falsely represent[ing]” the company's position.

Those are allegations contained in the lawsuit and have not been established in court. The BBC has contacted Gomez and Wondermind for comment.

Inside the alleged collapse of Wondermind

The investors claim the problems went beyond missed plans. They allege Wondermind struggled to meet basic business obligations, including paying employees and vendors on time.

The lawsuit claims the company remained in serious financial difficulty for years without investors being told about the extent of its problems. The claimants say they only became aware of the situation after an investigative report by The Cut in September 2025 raised questions about Wondermind's finances and management.

The complaint alleges that the business had “no plan for its future” despite earlier ambitions, including the prospect of a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Gomez remains listed as a co-founder on Wondermind's website. Her mother, Teefey, is now chief executive, while Pierson has since left the company.

The investors, who are based in New York and Florida and include Bausch + Lomb chief executive Brent Saunders, are seeking to recover around £890,000 they say they invested, along with costs and damages.

The lawsuit now puts a very different spotlight on a company that was launched around mental health advocacy and celebrity influence, with the central dispute focusing on whether the promises made to investors matched what Wondermind was ultimately able to deliver.