Charlie Kirk criticised Nicki Minaj years ago now she shares a stage with Erika Kirk

Highlights:

Old video of Charlie Kirk calling Nicki Minaj “not a good role model” circulates again

Clip resurfaces days after Minaj appeared on stage at a Turning Point USA event

The rapper’s appearance included a viral verbal slip about JD Vance

Erika Kirk addressed the moment on stage and played it down

Nicki Minaj found herself back at the centre of a political and pop culture crossover this week after a Charlie Kirk Nicki Minaj video resurfaced online, shortly after the rapper’s surprise appearance at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.

The footage shows the late conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder criticising Minaj’s music and public image. It began circulating widely on social media following her appearance on stage alongside Erika Kirk, his widow and the organisation’s current chief executive.

Nicki Minaj speaks on stage alongside Erika Kirk at the Turning Point USA event in Phoenix Instagram Screengrabs/turningpointusa and mrserikakirk





Why the Charlie Kirk Nicki Minaj video is circulating again

The resurfaced clip comes from a past Turning Point USA gathering, filmed months before Kirk’s death. In the video, he speaks about what he described as problems within modern Black culture.

“Black culture is being held captive by influencers, songs and role models,” Kirk says in the clip. When asked to name examples, he replies: “Nicki Minaj. Cardi B.”

Pressed further, Kirk adds that he did not see Minaj as “a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls”, referring to sexual themes in popular music. The exchange becomes tense as he is challenged directly on the claim.

The video gained fresh attention after Minaj appeared at AmericaFest, Turning Point USA’s annual conference, held on Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Centre.

What happened at the Turning Point USA event

Minaj was invited on stage for a live discussion with Erika Kirk. Her appearance surprised many in the audience and online, given the organisation’s past criticism of her.

During the conversation, Minaj voiced strong support for US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. One moment quickly spread online after she mistakenly referred to Vance as an “assassin” while praising him, before correcting herself.

The slip prompted a wave of reaction clips across social platforms. It also led users to reshare older material involving Charlie Kirk and Nicki Minaj, including the earlier remarks about her influence.





How Erika Kirk responded on stage

Erika Kirk addressed the viral moment directly during the event. Speaking to Minaj, she sought to ease the tension caused by the gaffe.

“Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you’re fine,” she said. She later added that online reactions did not concern her.

Charlie Kirk was killed in September while answering questions at a Turning Point USA event. A 22-year-old man from Utah has been charged in connection with his death.





How fans reacted to the Charlie Kirk Nicki Minaj clip

Reaction to the video has been divided. Some questioned Minaj’s decision to appear at an event led by an organisation whose founder had publicly criticised her. Others pointed to a 2021 post by Kirk in which he suggested Minaj was being mistreated by Democrats and would eventually align with Republicans.

Minaj has continued to speak openly on political and religious issues. In November, she appeared at a United Nations event focused on alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

For now, the resurfaced clip has added another layer to a week already marked by headlines, reminders of past comments, and an uneasy overlap between music, politics and public memory.