Honey Singh mourns nephew's death in Jalandhar car crash

Highlights
- Honey Singh pays tribute to nephew Vidit, describing his death as “devastating”.
- Two friends were returning from a birthday party when their car crashed into a parked tractor-trolley.
- Police say three other occupants survived, while the families declined further legal action.
SINGER and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has expressed grief over the death of his nephew, Vidit Olak, who was killed along with a friend in a car accident in Punjab state's Jalandhar early on Sunday (1).
Olak and his friend Aarav Talwar died when their Volkswagen car collided with a stationary tractor-trolley on a flyover near the Police Lines area. Three other people travelling in the car survived the crash, media reports said.
Following the accident, Honey Singh shared a message on Instagram describing the loss of his nephew as devastating.
"It's a dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole Nath, mehr, mehr, mehr," the singer wrote, seeking divine mercy.
He also tagged Vidit's father, Dinesh Auluck, in the post.
Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, founder of the Punjabi music label Speed Records, which has worked with several artists in the Punjabi music industry.
The second victim, Aarav Talwar, was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets, a business in Jalandhar.
According to police, the two friends were returning home after attending a birthday party when the accident occurred.
Baradari police station Station House Officer (SHO) Sahil Chaudhary said police received information about the crash at around 3am on Sunday.
The Volkswagen was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it struck a tractor-trolley parked on the flyover.
Municipal Corporation sanitation workers had been carrying out cleaning operations in the area and had parked the tractor-trolley on the road to collect garbage, according to the officer.
The impact of the collision killed Vidit and Aarav at the scene.
Five people were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. While the two friends lost their lives, the remaining three occupants survived and had returned home by the time police gathered information about the incident, Chaudhary said.
Police personnel reached the flyover after receiving information about the crash and took custody of the bodies.
Officers also began proceedings to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Singer Honey Singh (ANI Photo)
According to reports, the families of the deceased declined further legal action, following which the bodies were handed over to them.
No further details were immediately available about the three survivors or whether they had suffered injuries.
Honey Singh, one of India's best-known rappers and music producers, has a large following across India and among Punjabi music listeners overseas.
His public tribute to his nephew came hours after news of the accident emerged.