Mukesh Tiwari's Agastya Muni look in 'Ramayana' has fans remembering his iconic 'Golmaal' character

Highlights

Mukesh Tiwari's portrayal of Sage Agastya in Ramayana has reminded viewers of his popular character Vasooli Bhai from the Golmaal franchise.

Social media users have shared memes linking the actor's new sage avatar to his famous dialogue, "Jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai!"

The actor's unexpected transition from a comic gangster to a respected sage has become a talking point among film fans.

Mukesh Tiwari's appearance in Ramayana has given audiences an unexpected reason to revisit one of Bollywood's most memorable comedy characters. The actor, who plays Sage Agastya in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the Indian epic, has prompted a wave of nostalgic reactions from viewers who cannot stop thinking about his popular Golmaal character, Vasooli Bhai.

While Tiwari appears as a wise and respected sage in the mythological drama, some viewers have found it difficult to separate his new role from the comic gangster who became a cult favourite through the Golmaal films.

Mukesh Tiwari's Ramayana appearance sparks Golmaal memes

In Ramayana, Tiwari plays Maharshi Agastya, who offers shelter to Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman during their exile. The sage also gifts Rama a golden bow, making his character an important part of the story.

However, audiences on social media have been more distracted by the actor's familiar screen persona.

One viewer pointed out that whenever Tiwari appeared on screen, they could only see Vasooli Bhai and hear his famous dialogue: "Jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai!"

Another social media user joked about the timing of his appearance, suggesting that Diwali celebrations would not feel complete without Vasooli Bhai making an appearance.

The reactions have also inspired the nickname 'Maharshi Vasooli', with fans creating memes that contrast his peaceful sage appearance with his familiar gangster persona.

Why Vasooli Bhai remains a fan favourite

Tiwari first played Vasooli Bhai in the Golmaal franchise, where he portrayed a quirky local gangster who frequently found himself outsmarted by the central characters.

The character returned in Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017), gradually becoming one of the franchise's memorable comic additions.

His distinctive mannerisms, intimidating appearance and repeated references to his early morning journey to Panvel helped turn the character into a social media favourite.

Tiwari has built a varied career playing villains, police officers, politicians and comic characters. His portrayal of Agastya in Ramayana offers a very different screen presence, although audiences have clearly not forgotten his earlier roles.

What to know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's epic.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Shishir Sharma as Sage Vashishtha, Ajinkya Deo as Sage Vishwamitra and Mukesh Tiwari as Sage Agastya.

The film attracted considerable attention even before its theatrical release, with its teaser and trailer prompting discussions about its visual effects, costumes and casting.

Following its release, audiences have praised its scale, visuals and sequences, including Yash's portrayal of Ravana and the battle involving Jatayu.

While the film's leading stars have attracted much of the attention, Tiwari's appearance has created a different kind of online conversation. For many viewers, seeing him as a revered sage has brought back memories of the gangster who was always in a hurry to reach Panvel.