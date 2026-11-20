Highlights

Dhanush and Mammootty deliver committed performances in O.M: Operation Mole, but Sai Pallavi emerges as the film's biggest strength.

The 178-minute crime thriller features an undercover police operation targeting a red sandalwood smuggling network.

While the performances, emotional sequences and action moments earn praise, the lengthy first half and uneven screenplay prevent the film from reaching its full potential.

O.M: Operation Mole brings together Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in a crime thriller that attempts to combine undercover investigation, action and emotional drama.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously helmed Amaran, the film follows a covert police operation to infiltrate a red sandalwood smuggling network and bring down its powerful kingpin.

Despite its impressive cast and ambitious premise, the film has some narrative shortcomings. However, the lead performances, particularly Sai Pallavi's, provide several memorable moments.

Dhanush and Mammootty deliver strong performances

Dhanush plays Thirukumaran, an undercover special task officer who infiltrates the smuggling network as part of a dangerous mission. Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, the influential smuggler at the centre of the operation.

Both actors bring considerable depth to their respective roles. Dhanush gets opportunities to explore different emotions, including vulnerability, anger, guilt and determination, while Mammootty gives his character a restrained performance that adds emotional weight to the story.

Their performances help sustain interest even when the screenplay loses momentum. However, the film could have benefited from more intense interactions between the two characters, particularly given the potential of having these actors share the screen.

Sai Pallavi emerges as the film's biggest strength

While Dhanush and Mammootty deliver convincing performances, Sai Pallavi leaves a particularly strong impression as Nithya Reddy, a police officer pursuing the smuggling network.

Her character brings an emotional dimension to the investigation, with personal loss shaping her determination to tackle organised crime.

The second half gives Sai Pallavi some of the film's most memorable moments, particularly an intense jailbreak sequence that showcases her ability to handle physically demanding scenes alongside emotional performances.

She brings conviction to the role and makes Nithya one of the film's most engaging characters. Her performance is among the strongest reasons to watch O.M: Operation Mole.

What works and what doesn't in O.M

The film's biggest challenge is its pacing. With a runtime of 178 minutes, the first half spends considerable time establishing characters, their motivations and the wider smuggling operation.

Although the interval sequence brings an emotional shift and gives the story greater momentum, some portions feel unnecessarily stretched.

The screenplay also introduces serious subjects, including the exploitation of tribal communities and police brutality, but does not explore all of them with the depth they deserve.

On the technical front, Sai Abhyankkar's background score adds energy to the action sequences, while the cinematography helps establish the atmosphere of the crime drama. The song Veezha Veera is another notable musical highlight.

Overall, O.M: Operation Mole is an ambitious crime thriller supported by strong performances from its lead cast. It may not deliver the consistently gripping undercover drama audiences expect, but Sai Pallavi's standout performance, alongside Dhanush and Mammootty's work, gives the film enough memorable moments to make it worth considering.