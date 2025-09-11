Skip to content
Dementia campaign launched for World Alzheimer's Month

By Eastern EyeSep 11, 2025
An awareness campaign to support the growing number of South Asians at risk of dementia has been launched for World Alzheimer’s Month (September).

‘Let’s talk Dementia’ - www.letstalkdementia.co.uk, which is organised and funded by Luye Pharma Ltd, offers help and support for those whose lives have been affected by the condition or are concerned that a loved one may be experiencing dementia.

The number of people from ethnic backgrounds estimated to have dementia is set to increase by 600% - up from 25,000 in 2013 to 172,000 by 2051.1 Research has shown that the risk factors for dementia (high blood pressure, obesity, poor cholesterol and sleep disorders) have a greater impact on South Asian communities, making them more susceptible to developing the condition.2

Despite the risk factors and predicted increase in numbers, South Asian communities may avoid seeking help, which can delay diagnosis. This may be because there is lack of knowledge around dementia, which is wrongly seen as a normal part of aging and is exacerbated by the fact there is no word for ‘dementia’ in many Asian languages.3 In one study, only 44% of UK South Asian patients had timely access to dementia diagnostic services, in contrast to 62% of White British patients.

www.letstalkdementia.co.uk aims to break the taboos around dementia and encourage people to talk more about the condition and how they can get help and treatment. It includes support on how to get a dementia diagnosis and what to do if you are concerned that a loved one may be suffering from the condition.

GP and media medic Dr Rosemary Leonard, who is working with the Let’s talk Dementiacampaign, said: “As a GP, I see a lot of people with dementia. People are scared of dementia and automatically fear the worst, which is why we need to start talking about it more and provide help and support for those going through it.

“One of the most important things is to come forward early – dementia can be treated and managed, and the earlier treatment starts the better the outcome can be. Treatment also doesn’t just mean medical interventions – there are many lifestyle initiatives that can help. The Let’s talk Dementia campaign offers advice and tools that can make a really positive difference for those living with dementia.”

Dementia is an umbrella term for a range of progressive disorders affecting the brain. There are different types of dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common. Signs andsymptoms include memory problems, impaired cognitive ability (for example struggling with decision making and reasoning), communication problems and loss of interest in activities, as well as mood swings, anxiety and depression.5

Dementia not only affects the person experiencing it, but those around them. It is estimated that there are 700,000 people in the UK caring for someone with dementia6 and intergenerational care is common amongst South Asian communities, who prefer support to be provided by family and within their community.1

To help those looking after someone with dementia, the Let’s talk Dementia campaign has partnered with the carers support group Tide (www.tide.uk.net).

Said Ruth Eley from Tide: “Caring for someone with dementia can take a real toll on the individual. It can be physically and mentally challenging and it can also create financial problems, as carers are often unpaid and may have to give up work or reduce their hours to look after a family member with dementia.

“The most important thing is to get support – don’t be afraid to ask for help. Organisations like Tide are there to provide this help and also offer practical advice on how to navigate what can be a confusing and complex health and social care system.

” To find out more about dementia, go to www.letstalkdementia.co.uk

Are you experiencing dementia or are you caring for someone with the condition? If so, Let’stalk Dementia would like to hear from you so you can share your story. Get in touch at info@luyepharma.co.uk

UK-LTD-6٩ August 2025

Subramaniam H et al. BJPsych Advances. Systemic disadvantages facing UK ethnic elders within dementia healthcare. Published online 2025:1-10. doi:10.1192/bja.2025.10115 (Accessed August 2025)2 Mukadam N et al. PLOS One https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0289893 (Accessed August 2025)3 Mohammed, S (2017) A Fragmented Pathway: Experience of the South Asian Community and the Dementia Care Pathway – A Care Giver’s Journey. University of Salford (Accessed August 2025)4 Ogliari G et al. International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1002/gps.5263 (Accessed August 2025)

Dementia UK https://www.dementiauk.org/information-and-support...symptoms-of-dementia/ (Accessed August 2025)6 Alzheimer’s Society https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/news/2024-11-22/care...alzheimers-society-responds (Accessed August 202

