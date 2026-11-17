Hiring a Power BI partner sounds like a procurement exercise and feels like a coin toss. The proposals blur together: the same promises about insight, the same screenshots of the same sort of dashboard.

What separates the good ones only shows up months in, once you find out who actually built the thing, what happened to your data, and whether you can run it without them.

What follows are the questions I would put to any firm, roughly in the order they matter.

Settle Three Things Internally First

Before you call anyone, work out who will own the numbers once the project is over, who will use the reports daily, and which three decisions the reports are meant to improve. Suppliers can't answer these for you.

Tell a supplier "we want better reporting," and you will get a generic proposal. Tell them "the sales director needs margin by customer before a renewal call" and you will get a specific one.

Write it on one page and hand the same page to every firm; otherwise you end up comparing quotes for different jobs.

What to Ask Each Firm

Can you show finished work for a business like ours? Ask to see a live report, not a slide. Then ask to see the model behind it. Are the measures named sensibly? Do the totals agree with the source system? Is any of it written down? A polished front page over a messy model is the commonest letdown in this field.

Can we speak to a client? Twenty minutes with a past client beats any case study. The useful question is what went wrong and how the supplier dealt with it.

Who will actually build it? The person who pitches isn't always the person who builds. Ask to meet whoever will write the DAX, and find out how many similar jobs they have already finished.

What do you need from us, and by when? A good supplier gets specific: two system logins within a fortnight, a named person who can explain how orders are coded, an hour with the finance lead. If the answer is vague, expect the schedule to be vague too.

How will you handle our data? Find out where the data will sit, who gets to see it, and how access is shut off when the work finishes. In the UK, Cyber Essentials is a handy yardstick for basic security.

The NCSC's Cyber Essentials overview sets out what that certification covers, which will help you judge the answer you get.

What happens at handover? Make sure the model, written documentation, and a training session for your own staff are all in the scope. Otherwise, only the supplier knows how it works, and what you have bought is a dependency.

How is it priced? A fixed price works when the job is clearly defined. Time and materials suits early exploration, when nobody knows yet what the data will allow. Be wary of any quote that doesn't say what falls outside the scope.

Read the Proposal Like a Sceptical Finance Director

A good written proposal names what will be delivered in plain terms: this many reports, built on these sources, checked against these figures.

It says what you must supply and by when, how many rounds of revisions are included, and what happens if a source system turns out messier than expected.

Words like "bespoke" and "end-to-end" commit the supplier to nothing. If a line couldn't be checked at the end of the project, ask for it to be reworded until it could.

Where Microsoft Fabric Fits

Power BI now sits inside Microsoft Fabric, a platform that brings storage, data engineering, warehousing, and reporting together in one environment. Microsoft's ownoverview of Fabric is the place to start if the terminology is new.

Not every business needs it on day one. A company with a couple of clean sources can do a great deal with Power BI alone.

If your data comes from many systems, though, and half of it passes through spreadsheets on the way, a proper data platform can remove a lot of fragile manual steps. A good partner will tell you which situation you are in.

Be careful of the one who recommends Fabric every time, and equally of the one who dismisses it without asking about your data.

Ask About Running Costs Early

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The build price is rarely the whole bill. Power BI licences, Fabric capacity if you use it, a support retainer, someone's time to keep refreshes healthy: all of it recurs.

Ask for a rough yearly figure to keep things going, separate from the build cost. A Â£20,000 build with Â£3,000 a year of upkeep is a different proposition from one where nobody has mentioned upkeep at all.

Warning Signs

A proposal that starts with the tool instead of the decision. A promise of real-time data when nobody has asked whether real-time is needed (hourly is often fine, and cheaper).

No mention of testing the numbers against the source. No time set aside for users to react to a first version. Any one of these is survivable. Two or three together suggest you are being sold a template.

Run a Small Paid Pilot

Rather than committing to a large programme, buy one report. Give it four to six weeks and a fixed scope, with two or three real users on your side.

The main test is simple: do the figures match what your finance team already believes? Pay attention to how the supplier behaves along the way. Do they ask sharp questions? Do they tell you when something in the brief won't work?