Autumn/Winter 2026 Fashion Trends to Upgrade Your Wardrobe This Season

From plush velvet coats to curve-hugging barrel-leg jeans, these are the autumn/winter 2026 fashion trends worth investing in now, plus the key pieces to help you wear them.

As the days draw in and the temperature drops, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. This season’s autumn/winter 2026 fashion trends balance drama with practicality, with rich textures, sharp tailoring and statement accessories that work as well on a Monday commute as at a Saturday night dinner. It’s a season that rewards personality, with plenty of room for both bold, eye-catching pieces and the quietly elegant staples you’ll reach for again and again.

The good news is that you don’t need to start from scratch. Many of this season’s key looks build on classics you may already own, refreshed with a new cut, fabric or finish. Whether you’re after one standout investment or a few easy updates, we’ve rounded up the 10 key trends defining the season, with a shoppable pick for each, so you can look your best from the first frosty morning to the last party of the year.

1. Dramatic faux-fur or velvet coat





Dramatic faux-fur or velvetcoat Amazon

If one piece defines the season’s mood, it’s the dramatic coat. Faux fur and velvet bring instant glamour and serious warmth, so even the simplest outfit becomes a statement. There’s something wonderfully indulgent about this trend, which taps into a wider return to opulent dressing after several seasons dominated by minimalism. Look for jewel tones such as burgundy, emerald and chocolate brown, or keep it classic with camel and black if you’d prefer a piece that works with everything.

The beauty of a statement coat is that it does most of the styling for you. Let it be the focus by wearing it over a fine-knit jumper and straight-leg trousers during the day, or throw it over a slip dress and heels for evenings out. If you’re new to the trend, a cropped or hip-length style can feel more wearable than a floor-sweeping design, while still delivering plenty of impact. Velvet also makes a brilliant alternative to fur if you want a sleeker, more refined finish. Buy Now

2. Floral jacquard midi skirt





Floral jacquard midi skirt Amazon

Florals aren’t just for spring. This season they’re woven into rich jacquard fabrics, which gives a textured, almost tapestry-like finish that feels luxurious and wintry. Because the pattern is part of the weave rather than printed on top, jacquard has a raised, dimensional quality that catches the light beautifully and looks far more expensive than a standard printed skirt.

The midi length keeps it elegant and easy to wear, and it’s surprisingly versatile across the season. Pair it with a chunky roll-neck, thick tights and knee-high boots for the office, or switch to a silky camisole, a cropped jacket and heels for a festive party. Darker grounds such as navy, black or deep green feel especially seasonal, while metallic threads add a touch of sparkle for the Christmas period. Buy Now

3. Tailored blazer





Tailored blazer Amazon

The tailored blazer is still a wardrobe hero, and this autumn it’s sharper than ever. Strong shoulders, nipped-in waists and longer, slightly oversized cuts create a polished silhouette that works with almost everything you own. It’s one of the few pieces that can take you from a meeting to drinks without a second thought, which makes it worth investing in a good one.

Wear it with matching trousers for a modern take on the suit, or dress it down with jeans, a plain T-shirt and loafers for an easy weekend look. It also works brilliantly as an extra layer over knitwear when the weather turns, giving you warmth without the bulk of a coat. Classic charcoal, black and navy are timeless, but look out for checks, pinstripes and rich browns if you want something with a more seasonal feel. Buy Now

4. Slim-fit second-skin T-shirt





Slim-fit second-skin T-shirt Amazon

The humble T-shirt gets a sleek upgrade this season. Close-fitting, stretchy and smooth, the second-skin tee is the ultimate layering piece, sitting neatly under blazers, knitwear and pinafores without adding bulk. It’s a direct contrast to the boxy, oversized tees of recent years, and it brings a clean, streamlined finish to the season’s more voluminous pieces.

Tuck it into a high-waisted skirt or barrel-leg jeans and add a tailored jacket or longline cardigan on top. Neutral shades such as white, black, grey and chocolate offer the most versatility, though a long-sleeved version is especially useful as the weather gets colder. Think of it as a foundation piece: invest in a couple of shades and you’ll find yourself wearing them several times a week. Buy Now



5. Embroidered evening dress





Embroidered evening dress Amazon

Party season calls for something special, and embroidery is the detail to look for. Whether it’s delicate floral stitching or a bold, intricate pattern, embroidery makes a dress feel considered and crafted, so it’s a piece you’ll wear for years rather than for one occasion. It’s part of a broader move towards artisanal, handcrafted details that feel personal and timeless rather than fleeting.

Keep your accessories minimal so the embroidery stands out, as a simple clutch, fine jewellery and a sleek heel are all you need. For winter weddings, Christmas parties and New Year’s Eve, choose deeper tones such as black, midnight blue or wine for a refined look. And when the parties are over, a less embellished style can be dressed down with a chunky knit layered on top and a pair of boots. Buy Now

6. Lace-detail top





Lace-detail top Amazon

Lace is having a moment well beyond lingerie and bridalwear. Delicate lace trims on collars, cuffs and hems add a romantic, vintage-inspired softness that balances this season’s heavier fabrics and sharp tailoring. It’s an easy way to bring a feminine touch to your wardrobe without committing to a full lace garment, and it suits everything from casual weekends to evenings out.

Layer one under a blazer for a feminine take on workwear, letting the lace peek out at the neckline or sleeves, or pair it with leather-look trousers for an evening look with an edge. Ivory and cream lace feels fresh and romantic, while black lace brings a moodier, more dramatic finish that’s perfect for the colder months. Buy Now

7. Peplum jacket





Peplum jacket Amazon

The peplum is back, and it’s more refined than last time around. A flared hem cinches the waist and creates a flattering hourglass shape, giving structured jackets a playful, feminine twist. This time, the look is softer and more grown-up, with cleaner lines and subtler flares that feel modern rather than retro.

Balance the volume with slim trousers or a pencil skirt, then add pointed-toe boots for a sleek, lengthening finish. A peplum jacket also works well as a standalone top when fastened, which makes it a clever piece for occasions where you want to look put-together without wearing a dress. Tweed, wool and structured crepe are all excellent fabric choices for the season. Buy Now

8. Wool trench coat





Wool trench coat Amazon

The classic trench gets a cold-weather makeover this season. Swapping lightweight cotton for warm wool means you can keep wearing this timeless shape well into winter, which makes it one of the smartest investments you can make. It has all the elegance of the traditional trench, including the belted waist, lapels and longline cut, but with the warmth you need for frosty mornings.

Belt it at the waist over chunky knitwear and jeans, or wear it open over a tailored suit for a polished office look. Classic shades such as camel, grey and navy will never date, so it’s a coat you can rely on for many winters to come. If you’re only buying one new coat this season, this is the one that will work hardest across your wardrobe. Buy Now

9. Barrel-leg jeans





Barrel-leg jeans Amazon

Move over, skinnies, because barrel-leg jeans are the denim silhouette of the season. Their curved shape bows gently outwards through the leg before tapering at the ankle, making them relaxed, comfortable and surprisingly flattering. They offer a fresh alternative to straight-leg and wide-leg styles, and they bring an effortlessly cool, fashion-forward feel to everyday outfits.

Keep your top half streamlined with a fitted tee or cropped knit, and finish with ballet flats, loafers or ankle boots to show off the shape. A mid or dark wash is the most versatile choice for autumn, while ecru and grey washes feel especially fresh. If you’re unsure about the shape, try a pair with a subtler curve first before committing to a more exaggerated style. Buy Now

10. Statement shoulder bag





Statement shoulder bag www.easterneye.biz

No outfit is complete without the right bag, and this season the statement shoulder style leads the way. Expect bold shapes, slouchy silhouettes, rich leathers and eye-catching hardware that instantly lift a simple look. Shoulder bags are also wonderfully practical, sitting comfortably under the arm and holding all your daily essentials.

Make it the focal point of a neutral outfit, or match it to one of your coat’s tones for a coordinated finish. Rich shades such as burgundy, chocolate and deep olive feel especially seasonal, while black and tan remain timeless choices. Because a good bag can update everything you already own, it’s one of the easiest ways to buy into this season’s trends. Buy Now