Cosy Winter Essentials to Keep You Warm Without Turning Up the Heating

From heated throws to thermal curtains, these clever buys help you stay snug this winter while keeping your energy bills in check.

When the temperature drops, the instinct is to reach for the thermostat. But heating an entire home for hours can be costly, especially when you only need to warm yourself. The smarter approach is to heat the person, not the room.

We’ve rounded up 10 cosy winter essentials that keep you toasty on the sofa, at your desk and in bed. Many use far less energy than central heating, and some use none at all. Whether you work from home or simply feel the cold, these picks will help you stay comfortable all season long.

1. Dreamland heated throw





Dreamland heated throw Amazon

A heated throw is one of the most efficient ways to stay warm at home, and Dreamland is a well-known name in heated bedding. Drape it over your lap while you watch TV and you’ll feel the warmth within minutes, without heating the whole living room.

Look for features such as adjustable heat settings and an auto shut-off timer for peace of mind. Many heated throws are also machine washable once the controller is removed, so they’re easy to keep fresh through the winter. Buy Now

2. Silentnight electric blanket





Silentnight electricblanket Amazon

There’s nothing worse than slipping between icy sheets on a frosty night. A Silentnight electric blanket warms your bed before you get in, so you can switch off the heating earlier in the evening and still drift off in comfort.

Silentnight is a trusted British bedding brand, and its electric blankets are designed to be simple to use. Pre-heat the bed for a short while before bedtime, then turn it down or off once you’re settled. Buy Now

3. Beurer heated underblanket





Beurer heated underblanket Amazon

German brand Beurer is known for its health and wellbeing products. Its heated underblankets sit beneath your fitted sheet and warm the mattress from below, a discreet way to add warmth without extra bulk on top of the bed.

If you share a bed with someone who runs hotter or colder than you, consider a dual-control version, which lets each side be set independently. It’s a small upgrade that can make a big difference to a good night’s sleep. Buy Now

4. Stoov Ploov heated cushion





Stoov Ploov heated cushion Amazon

The Stoov Ploov is a stylish, rechargeable heated cushion that brings warmth wherever you sit. Because it’s cordless, you can move it from your desk chair to the sofa, or take it out onto the patio for a crisp evening outdoors.

It’s an especially good choice for home workers who don’t want to heat an entire house just to sit at a desk all day. Its handsome design looks at home in any room, so it’s as much a décor piece as a practical buy. Buy Now

5. Lakeland hot water bottle





Lakeland hot water bottle Amazon

Sometimes the old ways are the best. A good hot water bottle costs pennies to use, needs no electricity of its own and delivers comforting warmth for hours. Lakeland’s version comes with a soft cover that makes it lovely to cuddle up with.

Tuck it under a blanket on the sofa, hold it on your lap at your desk or pop it into bed before you turn in. For safety, avoid using boiling water, never overfill it and replace it if you notice any signs of wear. Buy Now

6. Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmer





Ocoopa rechargeable handwarmer Amazon

If your fingers turn to ice while you type, an Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmer could be a game changer. These compact, pocket-sized gadgets heat up quickly and charge via USB, so there’s no need for disposable warmers.

They’re just as handy on the school run, dog walk or morning commute as they are at your desk. Some models also double as a power bank, a useful bonus when your phone battery is running low. Buy Now

7. The Oodie wearable blanket

TheOodie wearable blanket Amazon

Part hoodie, part blanket, The Oodie has become a cult favourite for good reason. It’s oversized, plush and lined with soft fleece, so you can wrap yourself in warmth while keeping your hands free to read, work or scroll.

Unlike a regular throw, it won’t slip off every time you get up to put the kettle on. It comes in a huge range of colours and prints, so it also makes a brilliant gift for anyone who’s always complaining about the cold. Buy Now

8. Dunelm fleece-lined thermal curtains





Dunelm fleece-lined thermalcurtains Amazon

Windows are one of the main places heat escapes from a home, particularly in older properties. Dunelm’s fleece-lined thermal curtains add an extra insulating layer that helps trap warmth inside and block chilly draughts.

For the best results, draw them as soon as it gets dark and make sure they sit close to the window frame. The thicker fabric can also help darken a room, which is ideal for bedrooms and nurseries. Buy Now

9. Snuggledown thermal bedding





Snuggledown thermal bedding Amazon

If you’d rather not use an electric blanket, upgrading your bedding is a simple fix. Snuggledown’s thermal range is designed to hold in body heat, helping you stay warm through the night even with the heating switched off.

Pair a higher-tog winter duvet with thermal sheets or a cosy mattress topper for maximum snugness. It’s a set-and-forget solution that pays off every night of the colder months. Buy Now

10. De’Longhi ceramic fan heater





De’Longhi ceramic fanheater Amazon

Sometimes you need to warm up a small space fast, and that’s where a compact ceramic fan heater comes in. De’Longhi’s model heats up quickly, so you can warm the room you’re using rather than firing up the whole central heating system.

It’s ideal for a home office, a chilly bathroom first thing in the morning or a spare room when guests stay over. Use it in short bursts for the best balance of comfort and running costs, and always follow the manufacturer’s safety guidance. Buy Now