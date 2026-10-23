£150 energy rebate: Millions of UK households to receive Warm Home Discount letters

Highlights

Around six million households across Britain are expected to receive the £150 Warm Home Discount this winter.

Some recipients will get the discount automatically, while others must contact a helpline by February 26, 2027.

The government is urging households to use their energy supplier's official contact details and watch out for scams.

Millions of households across Britain are being told to check their letterboxes for confirmation of a £150 energy rebate as the Warm Home Discount begins rolling out for winter.

Letters are due to start arriving from Thursday, October 22, and will continue through to January 2027. For eligible households, the discount could offer some breathing space as colder weather brings higher heating costs.

Around six million households are expected to benefit from the scheme this winter. The government has expanded eligibility so that billpayers receiving means-tested benefits can qualify, removing restrictions that previously left some households without support.

But receiving the discount may not be entirely automatic for everyone.

What should you do if a letter arrives?

The letter will explain whether the £150 discount will be applied automatically or whether you need to contact a helpline and provide further information.

If you are asked to take action, the deadline is February 26, 2027. Missing it could mean losing the support, so households should read the letter carefully and respond promptly if required.

The discount is intended to reduce energy bills rather than provide a cash payment directly to households. Anyone unsure about their eligibility or how the rebate will be applied should contact their energy supplier using its usual, official contact details.

The government has also warned recipients to be alert to scams. Do not follow suspicious links or share financial information in response to unexpected emails, text messages or phone calls claiming to offer the £150 rebate.

Who is eligible, and what other help is available?

The Warm Home Discount is available to eligible households across Britain, with the government saying the expansion means every billpayer receiving means-tested benefits now qualifies.

The scheme is set to continue until 2030/31, giving eligible households support through future winters as well.

The £150 discount comes alongside other measures intended to ease energy costs. The government says an average £150 of costs was removed from energy bills earlier this year, with the savings factored into bills for the years ahead. It has also announced a VAT cut on electricity bills in October.

Polly Billington, minister for energy consumers, said families struggling with bills should look out for a letter confirming their eligibility.

Energy UK deputy director of policy Ned Hammond said the Warm Home Discount offered vital help during the colder months and encouraged households struggling with their bills to contact their supplier about the support available.

Stew Horne, group head of sector intelligence and external affairs at the Energy Saving Trust, also urged recipients to read their letters carefully and check whether they needed to take action.

For households expecting the £150 energy rebate, the key step is to check the post, follow the instructions in any official letter and contact the energy supplier directly if anything is unclear.