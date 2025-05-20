Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Spain Airbnb crackdown removes 65,000 tourist rentals amid housing concerns

This action is part of a wider effort to bring order to Spain’s short-term rental sector

Spain Slashes Airbnb Listings

The government described as a “lack of control” and growing “illegality” in the holiday rentals market

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The Spain Airbnb crackdown has led to more than 65,000 holiday rental listings being removed from the platform, as the Spanish government takes firm action to address breaches in national regulations and respond to growing housing concerns.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs ordered the mass delisting due to thousands of properties lacking valid licence numbers, having unclear ownership records, or showing discrepancies between listed information and official housing databases. The government said these violations warranted immediate removal from Airbnb’s platform.

This action is part of a wider effort to bring order to Spain’s short-term rental sector and alleviate the country's worsening housing affordability crisis, especially in major tourist destinations such as Madrid, Andalusia and Catalonia, where the volume of tourist rentals has surged.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pablo Bustinduy said the government aimed to end what he described as a “lack of control” and growing “illegality” in the holiday rentals market. “No more excuses. Enough with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing in our country,” he said during a press briefing.

The decision follows a broader trend of local authorities in Spain cracking down on tourist rentals. In 2023, the city of Barcelona announced a plan to eliminate all 10,000 of its licensed short-term lets by 2028, arguing that housing must be prioritised for long-term residents rather than tourists.

The Spain Airbnb crackdown reflects rising pressure on public officials to act, as protests continue over high rents and property prices, particularly in cities with large tourism industries. Many residents and campaigners argue that the expansion of short-term rentals has significantly reduced the availability of affordable housing.

- YouTubeYouTube/ WGN News

According to official data, there were approximately 321,000 licensed holiday rental properties across Spain as of November 2023, representing a 15% increase compared to 2020. Authorities believe many more operate without licences, prompting the Consumer Affairs Ministry to open a formal investigation into Airbnb in December.

In response to earlier scrutiny, Airbnb said it requires hosts to confirm they have permission to rent their properties and that they follow local laws. However, the company also claimed the government had not provided a clear list of non-compliant listings. It added that not all owners are required to hold a licence and questioned whether the ministry had the authority to regulate digital platforms.

Airbnb has yet to issue a formal response to the latest action.

The Spain Airbnb crackdown aligns with similar efforts across Europe, including in Portugal, the Netherlands and parts of Italy, where governments are introducing stricter regulations on short-term rentals in a bid to balance tourism with long-term housing needs.

As Spain continues to grapple with housing shortages and rising costs, the government has made clear that further measures may follow to ensure platforms and property owners comply with national laws.

holiday rental listingshousing affordability crisislack of controlproperty prices protestsrising costsspanish governmentviolations warranted removalspain airbnb crackdown

Related News

Goodge Sets Australia Run Record

William Goodge claims record for fastest run across Australia

Peppa Pig
TV

After 20 years, Peppa Pig welcomes baby sister in a royal-inspired family update

Bharatanatyam
UK Events

Weekly Dance Classes in Northolt

UK-EU-deal-Getty
Business

Key points of the new UK–EU agreement

More For You

Best canal routes

Scenic summer experience

Getty

10 best canal holidays in Britain for summer 2025

With record numbers choosing narrowboats over airports, canal holidays are enjoying a resurgence in Britain. Whether it's a leisurely week along the Llangollen or a weekend loop through the Midlands, the UK’s canal network offers a peaceful, scenic alternative to crowded beaches or city breaks. Here are 10 of the best canal routes to explore this summer.

1. Llangollen Canal, Wales to Shropshire


This picturesque route winds from Llangollen in Wales to the English market town of Whitchurch. The highlight is the spectacular Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where boats cross a 38-metre-high cast-iron trough. Along the way, travellers pass through verdant countryside, charming villages, and the Horseshoe Falls. It’s one of the most photographed waterways in Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Psychologist explains mental health benefits of Gen Z’s ‘barebacking’ travel trend

Choosing to travel without headphones or a phone

iStock

Psychologist explains mental health benefits of Gen Z’s ‘barebacking’ travel trend

A new commuting trend among Generation Z known as ‘barebacking’ is drawing attention – and some confusion – for its unusual name and low-tech approach to daily travel. Despite initial assumptions, the practice has nothing to do with sexual behaviour. Instead, it refers to travelling on public transport without the use of technology or entertainment, such as phones, music, or podcasts.

The term was reportedly coined by podcaster Curtis Morton and is considered a cousin to the earlier ‘rawdogging’ trend, where individuals would endure long-haul flights or journeys without digital distractions. While the idea of commuting in silence may sound unpleasant to some, psychologists suggest it may offer significant mental health benefits.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ralph Leng emotional visit to childhood home in India

Ralph Leng stands outside his childhood home in India, overwhelmed with emotion after returning for the first time in 16 years

Instagram/Ralph Leng

UK man breaks down visiting childhood home in India, clip goes viral

For most people, childhood memories often fade into dusty corners of photo albums. But for Ralph Leng, they stood still behind the familiar walls of a house in India he hadn’t seen in over 16 years.

Ralph, a London-based video creator, recently travelled back to India, the place he once called home. The moment he reached the gate of his old house; a flood of emotions took over. In a short video shared online, he’s seen walking through the lanes of his childhood and breaking down as he finally steps into the house he had to leave as a boy. His voice cracks as he says, “It’s crazy,” capturing the moment years of distance came crashing into the present.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK bank holidays in 2025

Enjoy longer breaks throughout the year

iStock

Your guide to UK bank holidays in 2025 and how to maximise your time off

Planning your annual leave around UK bank holidays can be a savvy way to extend your breaks without using excessive holiday entitlement. In 2025, the UK observes several bank holidays, varying slightly across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. By aligning your leave with these dates, you can enjoy longer periods off work.

UK-wide bank holidays in 2025

For England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the following bank holidays are scheduled:

Keep ReadingShow less
Geo-82 walt disney world

Designed for guests aged 21 and over

Disney Parks Blog

Top 5 reasons to visit Disney World's new adults-only lounge, Geo-82

Walt Disney World is unveiling something truly unique this June — Geo-82, its first-ever adults-only lounge located within the iconic Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. Designed for guests aged 21 and over, this stylish retreat offers a fresh take on grown-up luxury in the heart of the theme park. Here are the top five reasons why Geo-82 deserves a place on your must-visit list.

1. An exclusive, child-free experience inside EPCOT

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc