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Airbnb says no more stripping beds or washing dishes before checkout

The platform is tightening its house rules from November 20, limiting the cleaning tasks hosts can demand from guests and drawing a clearer line between checkout requests and a cleaner's job

Airbnb new rules

Airbnb is changing its checkout rules to stop hosts from asking guests to complete time-consuming cleaning tasks

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 22, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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Highlights

  • Airbnb's new rules take effect on November 20 for reservations covered by its updated policy.
  • Hosts generally will not be able to ask guests to strip beds, take trash offsite or wash and put away dishes.
  • Guests can still be asked to follow reasonable house rules, including putting used dishes in the sink.

Airbnb guests who have been asked to strip beds, wash dishes or haul rubbish away before checking out will soon have clearer grounds to push back.

The accommodation platform is changing its house rules policy from November 20, limiting the cleaning tasks hosts can require guests to complete. The new guidelines apply to reservations covered by Airbnb's global policy, including bookings in Australia.

The company said hosts would “generally” no longer be allowed to demand tasks that require significant time or effort, or that would typically be carried out by a professional cleaner.

That includes stripping beds of linen, taking rubbish offsite, and washing and putting away dishes.

The change follows years of complaints from guests who have faced cleaning fees worth hundreds of dollars while still being handed a list of chores before departure.

Airbnb stopped displaying cleaning fees separately in April 2025, allowing hosts to include cleaning costs in the total price of a stay. The latest policy goes further by setting limits on what guests can be asked to do themselves.

What can Airbnb hosts still ask guests to do?

The new guidelines allow hosts to set seven standard house rules, which must be shown in full at the time of booking. These include check-in and checkout times, limits on the number of guests, smoking restrictions, quiet hours and whether pets are permitted.

Hosts can also make other reasonable requests, depending on local circumstances.

For example, guests may be asked to limit shower time during local water restrictions or dispose of rubbish in animal-proof containers.

While hosts cannot generally require guests to wash and put away dishes, they can ask them to place used dishes in the sink.

Airbnb said the revised rules were intended to make expectations clearer and easier to manage.

“House rules help guests understand what hosts expect, but we've heard from our community that they can be confusing, onerous and hard to manage,” a company spokesperson said.

The updated rules will also make property requirements more prominent, with house rules appearing in guests' reservation reminders.

Viral checkout videos add to the debate

The changes come amid a wider debate over how much hosts should expect from people staying in their properties.

TikTok videos from US rental hosts Cassie and Jon, who operate a property in Georgia, have recently drawn attention for showing them inspecting their accommodation after guests leave.

In one video, the couple accused visitors of disrespecting house rules because a television remote had been left out of place.

The hosts have faced criticism over their strict requirements and high standards, although they have said their content was misinterpreted.

Airbnb's new policy does not mean guests can leave properties in any condition. Hosts can still set reasonable expectations and ask visitors to follow their house rules.

But the updated guidelines establish a clearer distinction between leaving a property in reasonable condition and being expected to carry out the work of a cleaner.

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