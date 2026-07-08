How Airbnb is helping the UK catch housing fraudsters

Airbnb will share data with the UK government to tackle social housing fraud.

More than 470 suspected cases have already been identified during the pilot.

Offenders could face eviction, fines and up to two years in prison.

Social housing fraud is set to face closer scrutiny after the UK government and Airbnb launched a new data-sharing partnership aimed at identifying tenants illegally subletting publicly funded homes on short-term rental platforms.

The agreement, led by the Public Sector Fraud Authority within the Cabinet Office, is the first arrangement of its kind between the government and a short-term rental platform. It will allow participating local authorities to compare social housing records with Airbnb listings, helping identify homes being rented out without permission and return them to families waiting for affordable housing.

The initiative will initially involve councils across London, along with Edinburgh City Council, Birmingham City Council and Anglesey Council. Listings confirmed to be operating in breach of tenancy rules will be removed from Airbnb, while local authorities will be able to pursue further enforcement action.

According to the government, early results from the programme have already identified 470 potential cases of suspected social housing fraud across participating councils.

Officials estimate that around 5,800 social homes in England may be illegally sublet through short-term rental platforms. Each fraudulent tenancy is estimated to cost taxpayers about £78,300, while preventing eligible families from accessing affordable housing.

Tenants found to have illegally sublet their properties could face eviction, financial penalties and prison sentences of up to two years.

Pilot uncovers hundreds of suspected cases

The partnership builds on an earlier pilot programme carried out in 2024. In one case highlighted by the government, a tenant was found to have illegally rented out a council flat in Soho on Airbnb for more than a year while living in France. The individual was fined £12,890, based on income earned from the property, and the home was returned to Westminster City Council for reallocation.

Cabinet Office Minister Satvir Kaur reportedly said the partnership sends a clear message that people abusing the social housing system will be identified and prosecuted.

Airbnb said it has no place for social housing fraud on its platform. Lisa Marçais, the company's General Manager for the UK, Ireland, Northern Europe and the Middle East and Africa, reportedly said Airbnb remains committed to removing confirmed fraudulent listings and called on other short-term rental platforms to introduce similar data-sharing arrangements.

Council leaders also welcomed the initiative. Kensington and Chelsea Council, which recovered 20 fraudulently sublet homes over the past year, said the agreement would make it easier to identify illegal subletting and return properties to households in genuine need.

The government said the partnership forms part of its wider plans to strengthen the social housing sector, alongside a £39 billion investment programme aimed at delivering around 300,000 new social and affordable homes over the lifetime of the scheme.