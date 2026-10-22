Amitabh Bachchan steps back from work with a message to fans after recent knee injury

Highlights

Amitabh Bachchan has been advised to rest and recuperate for a few days, according to his latest message on X.

The actor recently revealed that he injured his knee after slipping during a shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

His earlier blog post about hospitalisation and recovery had also prompted concern among fans.

Amitabh Bachchan has announced that he will be taking some time off after being advised to rest and recuperate. The veteran actor shared the update on X on Tuesday (October 21), apologising to fans for being unable to write anything for the next few days.

“I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything...” he wrote.

The 84-year-old actor did not specify the reason for the advice or confirm whether it was related to his recent knee injury.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals knee injury on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Earlier this month, Bachchan revealed that he had injured his knee after slipping and falling during a shoot the previous day.

The actor began an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 while seated, rather than making his usual energetic entrance and delivering his opening monologue standing up.

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury,” he told the audience. “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

Pointing towards his left knee, Bachchan reassured the audience that the injury was not serious. He continued interacting with the contestants but chose to remain seated during the opening portion of the show because of the discomfort.

Amitabh Bachchan's earlier post about hospitalisation

The actor's latest update follows an earlier blog post in July that prompted questions about his health. Bachchan wrote about hospitalisation, surgery, intensive care and the challenges of recovering after returning home.

However, he did not explicitly confirm that the post described his own medical experience.

“In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically,” he wrote.

He also reflected on the challenges of coping with setbacks, adding that people respond to difficult periods in different ways.

A day later, he shared another cryptic message on X, writing, “The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

The actor did not explain the meaning behind that post.

In May, reports also claimed that Bachchan had been admitted to hospital. However, a subsequent report by ETimes stated that the claims were untrue and that he had visited Nanavati Hospital for a routine monthly health check-up before returning home the same day.