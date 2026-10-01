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Amitabh Bachchan, 83, suffers knee injury after slipping during ‘KBC 18’ shoot

Bachchan told viewers that he had slipped and fallen

Amitabh Bachchan, 83, suffers knee injury after slipping during ‘KBC 18’ shoot

The actor had also recently addressed speculation about his retirement

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Amitabh Bachchan was seen seated during the opening monologue of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
  • The actor revealed that he slipped and injured his knee during the previous day’s shoot
  • Bachchan said he had some difficulty standing but assured viewers that he would recover soon

Amitabh Bachchan’s usual Kaun Banega Crorepati routine took an unexpected turn this week after the actor suffered a knee injury during the shoot of the quiz show.

The 83-year-old actor, who generally delivers his opening monologue while standing at the centre of the KBC stage, was seen seated during Wednesday’s episode.

Amitabh Bachchan explains why he was seated

Bachchan told viewers that he had slipped and fallen during the previous day’s shoot, injuring his knee in the process.

He explained that he had some difficulty standing, which led him to deliver his opening monologue while seated rather than following his usual routine.

Despite the injury, Bachchan reassured viewers that it was not serious and said he would be fine soon.

Amitabh Bachchan continues to host KBC

Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, continuing his long association with the popular quiz show.

The actor had also recently addressed speculation about his retirement after a line in one of his blog posts was interpreted as a possible indication that he was planning to step away from acting.

He later clarified that his reference to having a “wish to retire” was about going to bed rather than retiring from films. On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

kaun banega crorepatiinjuredbollywoodamitabh bachchan
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