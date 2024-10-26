Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

By: Asjad Nazir

A COMEDOWN

RAJKUMMAR RAO received a reality check following the success of Stree 2 with the release of his latest film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The mindless comedy, about a married couple searching for a lost sex tape, has performed poorly, earning only a fraction of Stree 2’s business. The film’s failure, compounded by harsh reviews, shows that Rao’s spooky hit did not translate into guaranteed box office success.

VIVIAN’S A BIGG BOSS

AFTER years of persuasion, the producers of Bigg Boss finally convinced Vivian Dsena to join the reality TV show – likely with a hefty fee.

Hopefully, his participation in the 18th season will not harm the reputation and brand he has built over an impressive career,where he prioritised quality over quantity. The popular actor is already a frontrunner to win, but his nononsense attitude means he might walk out if the producers pull off any stunts.

CRIMINALLY BAD COPY

AFTER an outstanding 2022 and 2023, many hailed Alia Bhatt as Bollywood’s new queen. However, instead of building on that impressive momentum, she delivered a flop with Jigra.

The action-thriller, which she also produced, underperformed at the box office and received poor reviews from citics. A weak imitation of better films, Jigra has left Bhatt with a setback in what was otherwise a strong career trajectory.

WRONG LEGEND HONOUR

INDIAN cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has recognised iconic actors and influential filmmakers over the years, including recent deserving recipients like Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman.

However, this year’s decision to award Mithun Chakraborty has drawn criticism. While Chakraborty is regarded as an icon, his achievements pale in comparison with cinema legends like Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore, whose contributions had greater impact.

Poor choices have led to many cinematic giants passing away without receiving the prestigious honour. Next year, the jury should recognise someone more deserving, with Dharmendra being a prime candidate.

BIG INSTA REWIND

FOR those seeking nostalgic content, the Instagram account Old Skool Desi is a must-follow. With over 66,000 followers, it features British Asian memories from the 1980s and 1990s, including old wedding videos, bhangra performances, and archival footage from Punjab. Follow them at @ oldskooldesi for a journey down memory lane.

AKHTAR SHINES AGAIN

ACCLAIMED actor Adeel Akhtar has added to his already impressive body of work with the drama Showtrial. His lead role in season two of the BBC legal series has earned positive reviews, showcasing why he is in demand for high-profile projects. Akhtar plays a defence solicitor in the story of a climate activist who uses his final moments to expose a police officer as his killer.

BIG URBAN BANGLA PIONEER

MARVELLOUSLY talented music star Master-D has become a prominent figure in introducing Bangla culture to global audiences through authentic, modern, and accessible music.

His belief in music’s universality has led him to blend Bangla sounds with genres like bhangra, reggaeton, and Latin rhythms. “I feel we are under-represented and not included when it comes to ‘south Asian’ music,” he said.

The Bangla urban pioneer has produced several hits, combining his music with diverse commercial genres and creating a new sound. “When I make Bangla Urban music, I want to create something that feels familiar to people back home, while also introducing it to new audiences who might never have heard it before.

“Even if they don’t understand it now, my mission has been to spread the Bangla language on a global scale, so once they catch up, they’ll realise – wow, Master-D was ahead of the game.”

Inspired by the idea of pushing cultural boundaries and demonstrating that Bangla music has a place on the global stage, Master-D has delivered cool collaborations. His latest release, Bachata Bangla (Baila Me), is a joint effort with BoyFlow. The song blends urban Bangla with the smooth rhythms of bachata, bringing together two diverse worlds.

“I believe in being the first to take risks in music, as most people stick to safe formulas. Collaborating with BoyFlow added a new dimension to my music, creating something powerful by merging our styles.” The track is not just about music – it aims to connect different cultures and show how beautifully they can come together. It became the first Spanish-Bangla song to be played on a major radio station in Madrid. “I believe listeners around the world will feel the energy and vibe with it just as much as we did while creating it,” Master-D said.

SOUTH INDIAN STAR POWER SAVES FILMS

A KEY difference between Bollywood and south Indian cinema has stood out this year. In Bollywood, the lead actor’s stardom cannot save a bad film from becoming a disaster. In contrast, Tamil and Telugu releases often enjoy a strong opening week thanks to the superstardom of their lead actors. This was evident with Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time and NTR Jr’s Devara: Part One. Both received poor reviews but are still among the year’s biggest successes, highlighting Bollywood’s fading star power compared to Tollywood and Kollywood.

ROYAL MUSIC DATE

AMONG many concerts headlined by south Asian singers in the UK this year, Pratibha Singh Baghel’s performance at the Royal Festival Hall stood out.

The versatile Indian vocalist joined forces with the Chineke! Orchestra and top Indian musicians for a thrilling experience. Her upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 17 is set to be a highlight of the season, where she will collaborate with the legendary poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, presenting a repertoire that spans ghazals and Bollywood classics.

BIG SOHO ZAKIR COUP

INDIAN stand-up comedian Zakir Khan’s ability to sell out large arenas was proven by his record-breaking show at London’s Royal Albert Hall last year. This makes it a remarkable achievement for Soho Theatre to host him for two intimate shows this month, offering fans a rare close-up experience. These performances are part of a broader line-up at a venue that has become one of the biggest supporters of Indian stand-up talent.

Upcoming shows include Anirban Dasgupta (October 28-November 2), Biswa Kalyan Rath (November 4-16), and Prashasti Singh (December 16-21).