‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ set to return with Season 16

Registrations for the 16th edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from April 26, the show’s team announced on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return with Season 16.

Sony Television, which airs the long-running quiz show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on its official X page.

“So much love has been showered that it is returning once again, #KaunBanegaCrorepati. Starting #KBCRegistrations 26 April at 9 pm. #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #KBCIsBack,” the channel posted.

Bachchan, 81, has hosted KBC since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, also featuring his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.