  • Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ set to return with Season 16

Registrations for the 16th edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from April 26, the show’s team announced on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return with Season 16.

Registrations for the 16th edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati will start from April 26, the show’s team announced on Tuesday.

Sony Television, which airs the long-running quiz show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on its official X page.

“So much love has been showered that it is returning once again, #KaunBanegaCrorepati. Starting #KBCRegistrations 26 April at 9 pm. #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #KBCIsBack,” the channel posted.

Bachchan, 81, has hosted KBC since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, also featuring his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.

Related Stories

NEWS
‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ first Asian American star announces exit
NEWS
‘I feel very lucky’: Johnny Depp on playing Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to produce and star in ‘King’ with daughter Suhana
NEWS
Akshay Kumar to make Telugu cinema debut with ‘Kannappa’
NEWS
5 must-watch Bengali films on ZEE5 Global
NEWS
Indian origin South African musician Barry Baldeo dies
Entertainment
Bollywood marriages are loveless, people get hitched for clout: Actor Nora Fatehi
NEWS
Deepika Padukone’s 82°E announces partnership with Reliance Retail’s Tira
NEWS
AP Dhillon receives backlash for breaking guitar at Coachella
NEWS
From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, 5 actors who received death threats
NEWS
Met Gala 2024: What to expect from fashion’s biggest night
Entertainment
Nimesh Sanghoi brings back magic of Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW