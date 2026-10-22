Starbucks says no more sitting without buying as new café rule kicks in

Highlights

Starbucks China is requiring customers to buy something before sitting in its cafés, with the policy taking effect on Thursday.

The change has been welcomed by some customers who say non-paying visitors often take up seats during busy periods.

The move comes as Starbucks faces pressure from homegrown coffee chains such as Luckin Coffee.

Starbucks is ending the option of sitting in its cafés in China without making a purchase, introducing a new rule across its 8,000 stores as it tries to improve the in-store experience.

The policy, which takes effect on Thursday, requires customers to buy an item if they want to use seating in Starbucks China outlets.

The company said the move was part of efforts to improve the “in-store experience” for customers. Reports of the change circulated this week, alongside social media videos showing signs that appeared to tell visitors they needed to make a purchase to sit down.

The policy has received support from some Chinese social media users, who said people who occupy seats without buying anything can make it difficult for paying customers to find space.

“Finally, there won't be peak periods where people are just sitting there not ordering anything, drinking Luckin coffee, playing games and yelling on the phone,” one highly liked comment on Weibo said.

Another user said they would feel uncomfortable sitting in a café without making a purchase and would rather leave seats for people who had bought something.

Starbucks faces pressure over café seating

The seating debate comes as Starbucks and other coffee chains deal with customers who use café space for long periods without ordering, or bring bulky equipment that occupies tables.

Last month, a Starbucks store in Sichuan province drew attention after videos circulated showing its outdoor tables and chairs chained up. The footage appeared to show an attempt to prevent people from using the seating without paying.

In South Korea, Starbucks has asked customers to stop bringing bulky items into its stores after reports of visitors occupying seats with printers and desktop computers.

Starbucks has also reversed its open-door policy in North America, which had allowed people to use its seating and restrooms without buying anything. The company said it wanted to prioritize paying customers.

Luckin competition puts the café model to the test

China is Starbucks' second-largest market, but the company has faced increasing competition from domestic brands that offer cheaper coffee and emphasize app-based ordering.

Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as China's largest coffee chain in 2023. Its digital ordering system and grab-and-go model have challenged Starbucks' traditional café experience, where customers can sit and spend time over food and drinks.

Starbucks said last year it would sell a 60 per cent stake in its China business to investment firm Boyu Capital as part of a deal valued at about $4 billion.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, Starbucks China said it planned to increase staffing and improve digital systems in its stores.

The company said the investments were intended to “ensure customers receive timely and warm service even during peak hours”.

The new seating rule is another attempt to manage busy cafés while keeping the focus on customers who are making purchases.