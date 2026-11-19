BAE Systems plans to remove 1,070 roles through voluntary redundancies.

The company has secured £33 billion in orders so far in 2026 and expects operating profit to rise by up to 12 per cent.

Unite says delays in government defence contracts are putting skilled jobs and manufacturing growth at risk.

BAE Systems is planning to cut 1,070 jobs in the UK despite reporting strong demand for defence equipment, highlighting the gap between rising military spending and the need for a steady pipeline of contracts to support employment.

Britain's biggest defence company said on Wednesday (18) that the proposed reductions would affect its head office and air sector as part of an effort to become more agile and competitive. The company intends to achieve the cuts through voluntary redundancies.

The announcement comes after several years of growth for BAE, which has benefited from increased defence spending following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The company employs around 50,000 people across the UK, compared with 35,000 six years ago. About 18,500 work in its air sector, which includes fighter aircraft production, while around 1,000 are employed at its head office.

BAE said the reductions would exclude shopfloor manufacturing workers and those involved in aircraft maintenance. The company has not provided a detailed breakdown of the roles affected or a timetable for the process.

The move raises questions about how defence companies can balance efficiency targets with the need to maintain skilled workforces as governments seek to expand military capabilities.

Why is BAE cutting jobs despite strong demand?

BAE has described the proposed redundancies as part of an investment plan to improve its ability to respond to changing security requirements and government demands for faster delivery.

A company spokesperson said the announcement was the next stage of its focus on improving agility and competitiveness, adding that it wanted to maximise the value of every pound customers spent on defence.

Its latest financial outlook suggests the company is not facing a collapse in demand. In its November 12 trading update, BAE said it had secured £33bn in orders so far this year and expected further contracts before the end of 2026.

It also raised its full-year free cash flow forecast to around £3bn, from an earlier expectation of more than £2bn. Underlying operating profit is forecast to grow by 10 to 12 per cent in 2026, while sales are expected to rise by 8 to 10 per cent.

The proposed cuts therefore appear to reflect a decision about the company's operating structure rather than a straightforward response to weaker business.

However, the future of some major aircraft programmes is also drawing attention. A source cited by The Guardian linked the reductions to uncertainty surrounding the Eurofighter Typhoon programme, rather than simply a cost-cutting exercise.

BAE is involved in producing the Typhoon and is also part of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a partnership between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft.

The transition between existing aircraft production and future programmes is important for manufacturing sites and their supply chains. A strong order book across the wider business does not necessarily guarantee that every division or factory has a continuous pipeline of work.

Why is Unite calling for more government contracts?

The proposed redundancies have prompted Unite to call on ministers to speed up defence procurement decisions and place new orders with British manufacturers.

General secretary Sharon Graham said delays in government defence spending were having a negative impact on jobs across the sector. She urged the government to announce contracts for British-built Typhoon fighter jets and Collaborative Combat Aircraft, saying they were needed to prevent the erosion of defence jobs and support growth.

The union's concern centres on the gap between the government's ambitions to increase defence spending and the timing of actual contracts. Defence manufacturers depend on long-term orders to plan production, investment and recruitment. Delays can create uncertainty even when overall demand for military equipment is rising.

BAE received an order for 20 Typhoon fighter jets from Turkey last year in a deal worth around £8bn. The agreement was announced by then prime minister Keir Starmer and is expected to support thousands of jobs.

However, The Guardian reported that the Turkish order may provide only around two years of work at BAE's Lancashire factories, leaving questions about the period before production begins on the next-generation fighter.

The government has also pointed to its support for the company. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said it had agreed £4bn worth of investments since July, including a £708m contract extension for BAE to lead further Global Combat Air Programme development.

The ministry also cited its support for the Turkish Typhoon deal, saying it sustains 6,000 jobs at two BAE sites.

The debate extends beyond BAE. Unite has urged ministers to make a decision on the Skynet 6 military satellite programme, arguing that awarding the contract to Airbus would protect skilled jobs at its existing facilities in Portsmouth and Stevenage.

The government is therefore under pressure to turn its defence spending commitments into contracts that provide greater certainty for manufacturers and workers.

For BAE, the immediate question is how the voluntary redundancy process will affect its workforce and whether future orders can provide a clearer production pipeline. Its strong financial performance shows that the defence boom is generating business, but the job announcement illustrates why rising spending alone does not guarantee employment security across the industry.