Anthropic priced its shares at $83, valuing the company at around $1.5tn.

Each of its seven co-founders could retain an estimated stake worth nearly $20bn.

Third-party estimates suggest thousands of employees could hold vested equity worth at least $1m.

Anthropic's record-breaking stock market debut is set to create a new group of technology billionaires, with its seven co-founders each potentially holding stakes worth close to $20 billion.

The company behind the Claude artificial intelligence chatbot priced its shares at $83 on Wednesday (18), above its initial range of $70 to $78. The offering values Anthropic at around $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, making it one of the most valuable companies to enter the public markets.

The San Francisco-based company raised approximately $81.3bn through the initial public offering, after increasing the number of shares on offer to 980 million. Its shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday (19) under the ticker symbol ANT.

The listing also puts the spotlight on the wealth accumulated by employees during Anthropic's rapid expansion. Estimates from private-market research firms suggest thousands of current and former staff could emerge with substantial equity holdings, extending the potential windfall well beyond the company's founders.

How much could Anthropic's seven founders be worth?

The seven co-founders are chief executive Dario Amodei, president Daniela Amodei, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

The group left OpenAI following disagreements over the direction and priorities of AI development before establishing Anthropic in 2021. The company has since built a major position in the generative AI market, particularly through Claude and its enterprise-focused products.

At the IPO price of $83, estimates put the value of each founder's remaining stake at roughly $20bn. Forbes calculated their combined wealth at around $140bn, or approximately $19.9bn each, based on the offering price.

The founders are also set to receive cash from shares sold as part of the listing. Each has disclosed plans to sell 3,378,378 shares. At $83 apiece, that represents approximately $280m for each founder, before taxes and other costs.

However, the value of their remaining holdings should not be confused with cash already realised. Much of the wealth is tied to shares whose value will fluctuate once public trading begins.

Anthropic's ownership structure also gives the founders considerable influence over the company. Its prospectus describes a special Class F share held through a founder-controlled entity, giving the group 50.1 per cent of the voting power on certain shareholder matters. The special share carries voting rights rather than economic ownership.

Could thousands of employees become millionaires?

The potential wealth creation extends well beyond the seven founders.

A Reuters report citing estimates from private-market firms Hill and Sacra suggested that 598 non-founder employees could hold equity worth at least $100m each after the IPO. Sacra estimated that around 2,800 current and former employees could have at least $1m in vested equity before tax, using a valuation of $1.35tn.

These are external estimates rather than figures confirmed by Anthropic. The company has not disclosed how its employee equity is distributed among individual workers, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the calculations.

Anthropic's own IPO filing provides an indication of the scale of the potential gains. Employee stock-option holders had $119bn in paper gains as of September 30, based on a weighted average exercise price of $2.91 a share. Around $73bn of that amount had vested and was immediately exercisable.

The distinction matters. Vested equity does not automatically mean employees have received cash. Workers may still need to exercise options, meet tax obligations and sell shares, while the market price could change after the listing.

Anthropic's workforce has expanded rapidly alongside its commercial growth. It had around 940 employees at the end of 2024, rising to approximately 5,300 by September 30.

Equity awards were not limited to researchers and engineers. A 2024 job advertisement for an administrative business partner offered a salary of $140,000 to $190,000, with equity described as a major part of total compensation.

The filing also disclosed that chief financial officer Krishna Rao received 14 million stock options in 2024 at an exercise price of $1.30 per share. At the IPO price, those options would carry gross intrinsic value of more than $1bn, before exercise costs and taxes.

The figures underline how stock-based compensation helped Anthropic attract and retain staff as it competed for talent in an increasingly expensive AI industry.

The listing is therefore more than a milestone for its founders. It could redistribute a substantial amount of wealth across a workforce that helped turn a young research-focused company into one of the world's most valuable technology businesses. But the final value of those holdings will depend on trading performance, vesting conditions, taxes and employees' decisions about when to sell.