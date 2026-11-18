Researchers identified 188 infected scripts linked to 178 organisations, including the BBC, CNN, Zoom, IKEA and HSBC.

The malware could replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses, capture payment card details and attempt to deploy iPhone and iPad exploit kits.

Optimizely says it fixed the vulnerability and removed the malicious code, but the full extent of the impact remains under investigation.

Some of the world's most visited websites unknowingly served malicious software to visitors after hackers exploited a vulnerability in a third-party platform used to test and modify website layouts.

The attack affected websites belonging to at least 178 organisations, including the BBC, CNN, Zoom, Salesforce, IKEA and HSBC, according to cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme of Report URI.

The incident, which took place on Monday (16), involved Optimizely Web Experimentation, a platform that allows businesses to test different versions of their websites and change page content without modifying the underlying website code.

Researchers examined 1,611 Optimizely scripts and found 188 containing malicious JavaScript linked to 178 organisations. The actual number could be higher because the investigation covered only scripts researchers were able to identify and examine.

The attack did not require hackers to break into each company's main website infrastructure. Instead, they exploited Optimizely's software to insert malicious code into customer projects. The altered scripts continued to be delivered through Optimizely's trusted content delivery network, making the activity harder for website operators to identify.

Optimizely confirmed that an unauthorised party had exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation platform to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects.

In an incident report published on Tuesday (17), the company said the flaw was in its account sign-up process. It allowed attackers to impersonate users and modify customer projects without obtaining their passwords.

The company said it detected the activity at 13:34 UTC on Monday, fixed the vulnerability at 16:10 UTC and removed the injected code from all affected projects by 22:24 UTC.

What could the malicious software do?

The malware was designed to carry out several types of theft, depending on what visitors did on affected pages.

One of its main functions was to replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses with those controlled by the attackers. It could alter addresses displayed on web pages, entered into forms or copied to a clipboard, potentially redirecting payments to criminal wallets.

The malware also included a payment card skimmer. Added later during the attack, this component could capture card numbers, expiry dates and security codes entered directly into forms on affected websites.

However, the code could not access card details entered through hosted payment fields in third-party services such as Stripe and Adyen, according to the researchers and Optimizely's incident report.

The malicious software could also collect website addresses, accessible browser cookies and screenshots of pages where it had replaced cryptocurrency wallet details.

Apple users faced another potential threat. The malware attempted to load the Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits on iPhones and iPads running older versions of iOS and iPadOS.

These tools were designed to exploit vulnerabilities in Apple's operating systems. Apple told Reuters that the underlying vulnerabilities targeted by the attackers had been fixed the previous year, meaning users running up-to-date software would have been protected.

The researchers did not establish how many devices, if any, were successfully compromised.

Report URI traced around $7,040 in cryptocurrency transactions to wallets controlled by the attackers by 19:25 UTC on Monday. The researcher said it could not determine how many payment card details or browser cookies had reached the attackers.

Which organisations were affected, and what happens next?

The affected organisations came from several sectors, including banking and finance, technology, retail, media, travel, healthcare and telecommunications.

The list included the BBC, CNN, Fox News, Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, Equifax, HSBC, Air France-KLM and Virgin Media.

HSBC requires a distinction. Report URI identified affected Optimizely scripts associated with several HSBC websites across different markets. However, HSBC told Reuters that unauthorised scripts were not active on its websites.

Several companies said they had taken precautionary measures or were investigating the incident. Salesforce disabled scripts from the platform, while IKEA said it was looking into the changes. Equifax said it had stopped using Optimizely and had found no evidence of a compromise to its systems. Zoom also disabled the platform across its production environments and said it had not identified an impact on customer data.

Optimizely said it had secured affected accounts, ended unauthorised sessions, revoked tokens and introduced additional safeguards to prevent malicious code from being delivered. It also said no customer passwords had been exposed.

The company has engaged cybersecurity firm Mandiant to investigate the incident further. It advised customers to review website activity during the exposure period, check payment and cryptocurrency transactions and examine security logs for suspicious activity.

The episode highlights the risks created by third-party software embedded in websites. Businesses may invest heavily in protecting their own systems, but a vulnerability in an external tool can still expose visitors to malicious activity.

For website users, the incident does not mean that every visit to an affected site resulted in stolen information or a compromised device. The extent of any successful theft remains unclear, and the investigation is continuing.

For businesses, however, the attack is a reminder that software supplied by external vendors can become part of their security perimeter, even when it is used for seemingly routine marketing and website testing tasks.