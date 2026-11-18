UK CPI inflation rose to 3.6 per cent in October, up from 3.5 per cent in September.

Petrol and diesel prices recorded their sharpest annual increase since July 2022.

The Bank of England expects inflation to reach around 5 per cent by mid-2027 before gradually easing.

UK households face another period of financial pressure after inflation climbed for a fourth consecutive month in October, with rising fuel costs and higher energy bills adding to the cost of living.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 3.6 per cent in the 12 months to October, up from 3.5 per cent in September, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday (18).

The latest reading marks the highest inflation rate in a year and remains well above the Bank of England's 2 per cent target.

Transport, particularly motor fuel, made the largest upward contribution to the increase, the ONS said. The average price of petrol rose by 5.2 pence per litre between September and October, compared with an increase of just 0.7 pence during the same period last year.

Petrol reached an average of 174.7 pence per litre, its highest level since August 2022. Diesel prices climbed by seven pence per litre to 199.5 pence, the highest recorded since the ONS began collecting the data in January 1996.

Overall motor fuel prices were 33.2 per cent higher than a year earlier, compared with an annual increase of 29.8 per cent in September. This was the largest annual rise since July 2022.

The increase comes as global energy markets remain unsettled by the conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted supplies and pushed up oil and gas prices. The Bank of England has warned that the resulting energy shock is likely to keep inflation elevated over the coming months.

Why are household bills and everyday costs rising?

The pressure is extending beyond petrol stations. Ofgem increased its energy price cap by four per cent from October 1, taking the typical annual household bill in England, Scotland and Wales to £1,723 for the October-to-December period. This represents an increase of around £60 compared with the previous quarter.

The higher cap means households paying by direct debit are facing increased electricity and gas costs during the winter months. The figure is based on typical consumption, rather than a fixed limit on what an individual household can be charged.

Tobacco prices have also come under pressure following an increase in duty on October 1. The change added approximately £1.21 to the cost of a standard pack of 20 cigarettes.

ONS figures showed annual inflation in the alcohol and tobacco category rising to 4.5 per cent in October, from 2.5 per cent in September. The increase in the category was among the factors contributing to the wider movement in consumer prices.

However, not every category became more expensive at the same pace. Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation slowed to 0.9 per cent in October from 1.3 per cent in September. Prices in restaurants and hotels also provided the largest downward offset to the overall inflation increase.

The figures show how different spending categories are moving in opposite directions, even as transport and household costs remain significant sources of pressure.

Could inflation reach 5 per cent in 2027?

The Bank of England expects the inflation picture to deteriorate further before improving.

On November 5, the Monetary Policy Committee raised Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points to four per cent, its first increase since August 2023. The decision was taken by a majority of eight to one, with one member voting for a larger increase.

The central bank said inflation could rise to around five per cent by the middle of 2027 as higher energy costs feed through to household bills and businesses. It expects inflation to return to the two per cent target in the third quarter of 2028.

In its November Monetary Policy Report, the Bank said the direct effects of higher energy prices were already visible, while the extent of their impact on other goods, services and wages remained uncertain.

The central bank is also watching for so-called second-round effects, where businesses pass higher operating costs on to customers and workers seek higher wages to compensate for rising living expenses. Such developments could make inflation more persistent.

The Bank's decision to raise interest rates is intended to prevent the energy shock from translating into broader and longer-lasting price increases. However, higher borrowing costs could also add to pressure on mortgage holders, businesses and households with outstanding loans.

For consumers, the immediate challenge is that higher prices are arriving across several essential spending areas. Even if inflation eventually falls, that would mean prices are rising more slowly, not necessarily returning to previous levels.

With the Bank expecting inflation to remain above target through much of 2027 and into 2028, households may have to manage elevated living costs for longer than previously anticipated.