More than three million people regularly rely on in-person banking services.

New rules could require designated banks to ensure reasonable access through branches, hubs and other facilities.

The government has not yet decided which banks will be covered or how access will be measured.

The UK government plans to introduce new legal protections for people who still depend on face-to-face banking, following years of branch closures that have left some communities struggling to access essential services.

The Treasury accepted the central recommendation of an independent review led by former Which? executive Richard Lloyd OBE, published on Monday (16). It found that more than three million people regularly rely on in-person banking, rising to more than four million when occasional users are included.

Around 15,000 bank branches have closed since the 1980s, as lenders have shifted towards online and mobile services. While most customers now manage their finances digitally, the review found that a significant minority still need access to staff and physical banking facilities.

The government intends to legislate to establish a statutory framework requiring designated banks to ensure reasonable access to essential in-person services. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is expected to receive an expanded role in overseeing the arrangements.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said the government would protect access for people and businesses that rely on face-to-face services.

The framework will be developed with the FCA, banks, consumer groups and other stakeholders. Its detailed requirements have not yet been finalised.

Will the new rules stop banks from closing branches?

No. The proposed legislation is not intended to guarantee that every existing branch remains open or require banks to reopen locations that have already shut.

Instead, the focus is on ensuring customers can access essential services through suitable alternatives. These could include traditional branches, shared banking hubs, Post Office counters, mobile services and other arrangements.

The review recommends placing an access-to-banking obligation on designated providers of personal current accounts. Banks would be expected to assess gaps in local provision and take steps to address them, taking account of the needs of communities and customers.

The Treasury and FCA will determine which firms fall within the rules and what counts as reasonable access for different services. The review suggests that requirements should reflect the size and nature of the service needed, rather than applying one standard to every type of banking activity.

It also distinguishes between day-to-day banking, such as opening and managing current accounts, and more complex services that customers may need following bereavement, financial difficulties or other significant life events.

The FCA's Financial Lives Survey 2024 found that 17 per cent of UK adults had difficulty getting to a bank, building society or credit union using their usual transport. Meanwhile, 75 per cent of day-to-day account holders used a mobile banking app during the 12 months covered by the survey.

The figures highlight the challenge facing policymakers: digital banking has become the preferred channel for many, but it does not work equally well for everyone.

Who stands to benefit, and what happens next?

Older people, disabled customers, people on low incomes and those experiencing mental health difficulties or digital exclusion are among the groups that can face greater barriers when branches disappear.

The review found that declining access to in-person banking had caused material and recurring harm. This included financial costs, missed opportunities, stress, reduced confidence and lost time. Some customers had abandoned banking tasks because they could not access the support they needed.

Small businesses also depend on physical banking facilities, particularly for cash deposits, withdrawals and obtaining change. The review said charities, clubs and community organisations had similar requirements.

Banking hubs are likely to form part of the new arrangements. These shared facilities allow customers of participating banks to access basic banking services and speak to representatives from their own bank on designated days.

There were 250 banking hubs open across the UK in September 2026, according to the review. In 2025, customers carried out more than nine million transactions worth £1.58 billion across the Cash Access UK network. The facilities also recorded around 465,000 face-to-face interactions with Community Bankers.

The Post Office network is another part of the existing system. Its branches offer basic banking services, including cash withdrawals, deposits and cheque deposits, depending on the customer's bank.

However, consumer groups say the availability and location of alternatives will matter. Age UK welcomed the government's commitment but said it wanted clarity on what the protections would mean for communities that had lost all their bank branches without receiving a replacement banking hub.

The government has said it will work with the industry to improve access before the statutory framework comes into effect. It also wants the rules to remain flexible as customer habits and technology change.

For customers, the announcement marks a move towards making access to essential in-person banking a formal responsibility for designated providers. But the practical impact will depend on the rules still to be drawn up, including which banks are covered, how local access is assessed and what alternatives will be considered adequate.

The legislation is therefore unlikely to bring back the traditional branch network. Its test will be whether customers who need face-to-face support can still find it when they need it.