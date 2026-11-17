Almost 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 are not in employment, education or training.

Milburn wants 440,000 additional young people in sustained work by 2036.

UK vacancies have fallen to 690,000, while employers warn that rising costs are holding back recruitment.

Britain needs a radical overhaul of its youth employment system to prevent another generation being left behind, former health secretary Alan Milburn has warned, as fresh figures show job vacancies falling to their lowest level in 12 years outside the pandemic.

A government-commissioned review published on Tuesday (17) sets out plans to move hundreds of thousands of young people into work, education and training, arguing that existing employment, welfare and support systems are failing to help them make the transition into adult life.

The scale of the challenge is significant. Around 981,000 people aged 16 to 24 were not in employment, education or training (NEET) in the second quarter of 2026, representing about 13 per cent of the age group. Youth unemployment stood at 15.1 per cent in the latest three-month period to September.

Milburn wants to reduce the proportion of young people classified as NEET to around 5 per cent by 2036. His proposals aim to help an additional 440,000 young people into sustained employment over the next decade, with a further 160,000 entering education or training.

He has described the situation as both an economic and a moral crisis, arguing that the country cannot afford to leave so many young people without a clear route into work.

"A lost generation is not a fact of life. It is a choice. And I believe it is the wrong one," he said.

The review calls for what Milburn describes as a "complete system reset", rather than another collection of short-term employment schemes.

Former health secretary Alan Milburn has called for a complete overhaul of Britain's youth employment system as job vacancies fall to their lowest level since 2014 outside the pandemic Getty Images

The warning comes as the wider jobs market shows signs of weakening. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of vacancies fell by 22,000 to 690,000 in the three months to October. Outside the pandemic period, the last time vacancies were at or below this level was in July to September 2014.

Unemployment, meanwhile, unexpectedly eased to 4.6 per cent in the three months to September, against economists' expectations that it would remain unchanged. However, the number of workers on company payrolls fell by 34,000 in October to 30.2 million, according to provisional estimates.

Regular wage growth also slowed from 3.7 per cent to 3.5 per cent over the three months to September.

The ONS described the overall picture as mixed, noting that the latest movements in employment and unemployment were partly affected by changes in the Labour Force Survey sample. It also said the decline in vacancies was concentrated among smaller businesses reporting higher labour and operating costs.

What does Milburn want to change?

At the centre of the review is a proposed Youth Opportunity Service, which would bring employment advice, careers guidance, health support and practical assistance together in one place.

The service would give young people a named adviser and an individual participation plan, helping them identify a realistic route into work, education or training. It is intended to operate across England by 2029, with local and regional authorities involved in delivery.

Milburn also wants young people to have two guarantees: a clear opportunity to enter employment, education or training, and access to the support needed to take up that opportunity.

The proposals include expanding apprenticeships, with the aim of doubling the number of young people completing them over the next decade. The review argues that vocational training should become a mainstream alternative to university rather than being treated as a secondary option.

Employers would also be encouraged to recruit young people who have struggled to enter the labour market. The proposals include financial incentives for businesses hiring those who have been NEET for an extended period, alongside a stronger role for public sector employers in creating entry-level opportunities.

Another significant part of the review concerns welfare. Milburn wants a separate system of financial support for under-25s, replacing existing arrangements that include the health element of Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment with new youth and additional-costs allowances.

The changes could mean some young people receiving less financial support, particularly those with health conditions or disabilities. Milburn has argued that greater investment in employment, training and health support must come before changes to benefits.

The report also proposes faster access to mental health support, including help before a formal diagnosis is secured, recognising that health difficulties can prevent young people from entering or remaining in work.

The scale of the proposed changes reflects a wider concern about how public money is currently allocated. Milburn has highlighted that for every £1 spent on employment support for young people, around £25 is spent on their benefits. His plan seeks to shift more resources towards helping them participate in the labour market.

Can employers create enough jobs for young people?

The proposals arrive at a difficult time for businesses. Vacancies are falling, recruitment is slowing and employers are increasingly cautious about taking on additional staff, particularly inexperienced workers who require training and supervision.

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has criticised the review for failing to recommend immediate reversals of policies it believes have made youth recruitment less attractive.

Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at the IEA, said Milburn had acknowledged the impact of higher minimum wages, employer National Insurance contributions, earlier access to sickness pay and expanded employment rights on the willingness of businesses to hire young people.

However, he argued that the review stopped short of calling for these measures to be reversed.

Instead, Shackleton said, it proposed additional organisational changes and employment programmes, including more advisers and support staff.

He also questioned the financial implications, with the IEA estimating that the proposals could involve nearly £6bn in additional annual costs in the short term, without immediate savings in welfare spending. The organisation criticised the review for giving insufficient attention to regional unemployment, which can limit the availability of suitable jobs even when employment support is improved.

The IEA's assessment reflects its opposition to the government's approach, rather than an independently established estimate of the final cost of implementing the recommendations.

The business concerns are not new. Employers have repeatedly argued that higher wage bills, National Insurance contributions and changes to employment rights have made entry-level recruitment more expensive.

The British Chambers of Commerce has also warned that the fall in vacancies and high youth unemployment will make the challenge facing ministers harder.

The government has defended its wider employment support, pointing to a £2.5bn youth employment package intended to provide opportunities for almost one million young people to earn and learn. The Department for Work and Pensions said the Milburn review would help shape its next steps.

The recommendations are not yet government policy and will require decisions on funding, implementation and the proposed changes to welfare.

For Milburn, the challenge is to turn a decade-long ambition into opportunities that young people can actually access. With almost one million already outside work and education, and employers becoming more selective about recruitment, the success of the proposed overhaul will depend not only on improving support but also on creating enough genuine jobs for the next generation.