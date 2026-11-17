Trump says Huang has learnt a lesson and that his return to Nvidia would not be a bad idea.

The president questions allegations that a woman linked to Huang was a Chinese intelligence operative.

Nvidia's board is reportedly not considering reinstating its former chief executive despite growing public support.

US President Donald Trump has backed the possible return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive, days after suggesting former Apple boss Tim Cook for the position, adding a new dimension to the leadership uncertainty at the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a trip to the Philippines and China on Monday (16), Trump said he would not object to Huang being reinstated, suggesting the former chief executive had learnt a lesson from the controversy surrounding his departure.

“I would not mind. I would not mind that,” Trump said when asked whether he wanted Huang back at Nvidia.

“I threw out the name of Tim Cook, but I would say that Jensen's reinstatement, I think he learnt a big lesson. I would certainly not mind seeing that.”

Trump added that there were many people who wanted Huang to return, describing the possibility as “certainly not a bad idea”.

His comments followed his November 12 suggestion that Cook should replace Huang, whom Nvidia confirmed had resigned as chief executive and a member of its board with immediate effect.

Cook stepped down as Apple's chief executive in September after 15 years in the role and is now the company's executive chairman.

However, Trump's support does not mean a return is imminent. Nvidia's board is not considering reinstating Huang, according to three people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters. The company is concentrating on its leadership transition and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Why does Trump want Huang back at Nvidia?

Huang's departure followed reports about his personal relationships, including an alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese national and former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. The two are not related.

US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence, raising concerns about whether sensitive commercial or national security information could have been accessed.

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees but has not publicly confirmed the wider allegations surrounding the woman's alleged intelligence connections.

Trump was repeatedly asked about the espionage claims ahead of his China visit. He said he did not know whether Alice Huang was a spy and stressed that the allegation had not been established.

“I don't know that she's a Chinese spy. We'll determine that,” he told reporters.

Asked whether he would raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said he might discuss it during their meeting.

He also rejected suggestions that US national security had been compromised by Huang's relationship, saying: “It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before.”

Trump's remarks came as calls for Huang's reinstatement gathered support among technology executives, Nvidia employees and investors. An online petition demanding his return had attracted more than 180,000 signatures by November 16, according to reports.

SpaceX and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk was among the prominent supporters, alongside Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney and Replit chief executive Amjad Masad.

Some investors have also urged Nvidia's board to take its time before appointing a permanent successor, arguing that Huang's contribution to the company's growth and his relationships across the technology industry make the leadership decision particularly significant.

However, the campaign has not changed the board's reported position. Reuters cited three people familiar with the matter as saying directors were not considering bringing Huang back.

Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim chief executive following his resignation. The board said it would consider internal and external candidates while searching for a permanent replacement.

How does the controversy affect Nvidia's relationship with China?

The leadership dispute comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia's business in China and Washington's efforts to restrict Beijing's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

Trump said Huang had wanted to sell Nvidia chips to China but had been prevented from exporting the company's most advanced products, including its Blackwell processors.

“He wasn't allowed to sell the Blackwell or any of that,” Trump said.

The president suggested there were differing views within his administration over how to approach technology trade with Beijing. One position favoured avoiding unnecessary confrontation, particularly ahead of his meeting with Xi, while another took a harder line on restrictions.

“Both can't say either is wrong or right. We'll let you know,” he said.

Trump added that he wanted to maintain good relations with China rather than create fresh tensions immediately before his visit.

The US has imposed export controls on advanced semiconductors and related technology to limit China's access to computing capabilities that could have military applications. Beijing has criticised the restrictions, while Nvidia has argued that limiting American companies' access to the Chinese market could strengthen domestic competitors.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation from a graphics processor manufacturer into one of the world's most influential suppliers of artificial intelligence chips.

His departure has therefore created a significant succession challenge for a company at the centre of the global AI industry.

While Trump's comments have added political weight to the campaign for Huang's return, the board's reported position suggests that public support alone is unlikely to determine Nvidia's next leadership decision. The ongoing investigation and the company's search for a permanent chief executive remain central to what happens next.