The number of homes for sale has reached a 12-year high, giving buyers the widest choice since 2014.

Average asking prices fell £6,745 in November to £364,270, a monthly decline of 1.8 per cent.

Buyer demand dropped 8 per cent year on year, while agreed sales fell 7 per cent.

Buyers are gaining greater negotiating power in Britain's housing market as the number of homes for sale reaches a 12-year high, giving prospective purchasers more choice while forcing sellers to reconsider their price expectations.

The growing supply of properties is coinciding with weaker demand and persistently expensive mortgages, creating a more challenging environment for homeowners trying to secure a sale.

According to property website Rightmove, the average asking price of a newly listed home fell by £6,745, or 1.8 per cent, in November to £364,270. The decline was sharper than the average November fall of 1.1 per cent recorded over the past decade.

Asking prices are now 0.2 per cent lower than a year earlier, putting 2026 on course to end with prices below their level at the close of last year.

The figures are based on 86,715 asking prices for properties put on the market between October 11 and November 7. They measure sellers' initial expectations rather than the prices ultimately agreed between buyers and sellers.

Rightmove said the larger-than-usual November decline suggested sellers were becoming more realistic about what buyers could afford, particularly as higher mortgage rates continued to restrict household budgets.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said sellers were increasingly having to adapt to buyers' tighter budgets.

While asking prices normally fall at this time of year, she said the sharper decline indicated that more sellers recognised the need to price their properties attractively in a market affected by high borrowing costs.

Why are buyers gaining more negotiating power?

The number of homes available for sale remains at its highest level for 12 years, giving buyers the widest choice since 2014.

Rightmove said new buyer demand was down 8 per cent compared with the previous year, while the number of sales agreed had fallen by 7 per cent. However, both measures had remained relatively consistent throughout 2026, suggesting that activity had been subdued rather than collapsing.

The number of newly listed properties was also 3 per cent higher than a year earlier, adding to the competition between sellers.

For buyers, this means more opportunities to compare similar properties, negotiate on asking prices and take time before committing to a purchase. For sellers, it increases the importance of setting a realistic price from the outset.

Rightmove's data also highlights how pricing decisions can affect the time taken to secure a buyer. Properties that do not require an asking-price reduction find a buyer in an average of 39 days, compared with 119 days for homes that need a reduction. They are also 13 per cent more likely to sell.

The pressure is particularly visible in the flat market. Average asking prices for flats are down 1.7 per cent over the year, compared with a modest 0.1 per cent increase for houses. Over the past decade, flat prices have risen by just 5 per cent, against 30 per cent for houses.

Rightmove said flats also take longer to sell, averaging 79 days to find a buyer compared with 68 days for houses. Around 37 per cent of flat listings have had their asking prices reduced, compared with 34 per cent of houses.

How are mortgage costs and regional differences shaping the market?

Mortgage affordability remains one of the biggest constraints on prospective buyers.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 5.51 per cent in November, slightly lower than 5.55 per cent the previous month but considerably higher than the 4.25 per cent recorded before the Iran war began.

Rightmove said the increase since February had added just over £200 a month to the cost of a typical new mortgage.

The average two-year tracker mortgage rate was lower at 4.72 per cent, offering another option for some borrowers. However, tracker deals can result in changing monthly repayments when the Bank Rate moves, making them less predictable than fixed-rate mortgages.

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said higher borrowing costs were affecting both what buyers could afford and the prices sellers could achieve. Some prospective purchasers were reassessing how much they were comfortable borrowing and repaying each month.

The pressure is not evenly distributed across Britain. London recorded an average asking price of £662,118 in November, down 1.8 per cent from the previous month and 1 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Homes in the capital also took an average of 78 days to secure a buyer in October, against 68 days nationally. This suggests sellers in London are facing a longer wait to find purchasers.

The South West recorded the weakest annual price performance, with asking prices down 1.1 per cent to £366,791. Scotland was the strongest-performing part of Great Britain, with prices rising 3.8 per cent over the year to £201,356.

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said sellers were finding it increasingly difficult to generate interest, reflecting conditions experienced by agents in the market.

He added that buyers remained constrained by concerns about higher mortgage costs and inflation, which could leave them with little financial room to move.

The latest figures point to a market in which greater choice is giving buyers more room to negotiate, but high borrowing costs continue to limit how much they can spend. For sellers, securing a deal may increasingly depend on setting an asking price that reflects what buyers are prepared and able to pay.