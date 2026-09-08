Can 100,000 short-term retail work placements actually break Britain’s 'no experience, no job' cycle?

Britain has around 1 million young people not in work, education or training.

More than 40 retailers are offering placements lasting two to four weeks.

Each participant will receive an interview at the end of the placement.

For thousands of young people, getting a first job can feel like a catch-22. Employers want experience, but gaining that experience is difficult when nobody is willing to offer the first opportunity.

Britain is now trying to tackle that problem through its retail sector.

More than 40 retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Pets at Home, Asda, John Lewis Partnership, Tesco, New Look, Wickes, Currys and Greggs, have committed to creating up to 100,000 short-term placements over the next three years for young people aged 18 to 24 who are not in employment, education or training.

The programme, called Opening Shift, has already secured 11,305 placement commitments.

The idea is simple. Give young people a few weeks of real workplace experience, help them build confidence and skills, then give them a clearer route towards paid employment.

But the bigger question is whether a short placement can actually break the cycle keeping so many young people outside the workforce.

When no experience means no job

The scale of the problem is already significant.

Around 1 million young people in Britain are currently classified as Neet, meaning they are not in employment, education or training. Former health secretary Alan Milburn, who is leading a government review into youth worklessness, has warned that the figure could reach 1.25 million within five years without intervention.

More concerning is what sits behind the number. Milburn says six in 10 young people who are Neet have never had a job.

That creates a particularly difficult barrier. A young person without work experience can struggle to demonstrate reliability, workplace skills or confidence to an employer, while employers can be reluctant to take a chance on someone with no employment history.

The new scheme is designed to give young people something they cannot easily obtain on their own: a first reference point in the workplace.

Placements will last between two and four weeks, with participants working between 16 and 35 hours a week. Each person will also have a workplace buddy to help them settle into the role.

Most importantly, every participant will be guaranteed an interview at the end.

That does not guarantee a job, but it creates a direct bridge between work experience and a potential paid position.

Why retailers are taking part

Retail is one of the few industries with a large national footprint and a wide range of entry-level roles, making it well placed to provide first workplace experiences.

The programme has been developed with the British Retail Consortium and the Department for Work and Pensions, with jobcentres helping young people access placements.

Marc Bolland, the former Marks & Spencer chief executive who is leading a taskforce on youth unemployment, has been instrumental in bringing retailers into the scheme.

He previously founded and chaired Movement to Work, a charity that has helped more than 200,000 unemployed young people gain work experience and find jobs.

Bolland argues that the new programme can take that approach to a much larger scale.

There is also a practical reason for allowing participants to continue receiving Universal Credit during their placements. Normally, moving into short-term work can create an awkward situation for people who may have to leave the benefits system and then reapply if the job does not become permanent.

Keeping Universal Credit in place removes some of that uncertainty and makes it easier for young people to try work without risking their financial support.

The real test comes after the placement

The 100,000 figure sounds large, but the success of the programme will ultimately depend on what happens after those placements end.

A few weeks of work experience can provide a CV entry, a reference, new skills and greater confidence. But if there are no suitable entry-level jobs afterwards, the same young people could find themselves back where they started.

That is why the guaranteed interview matters. It gives the placement a potential route into employment rather than making it simply a temporary experience.

The government also needs employers beyond retail to create more entry-level opportunities, according to Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

Retail can provide the first step, but it cannot solve youth unemployment on its own.

The challenge for Opening Shift is therefore not simply to give 100,000 young people something to put on their CVs. It is to turn those first few weeks at work into something more valuable: a first job, a first reference and a genuine route into the workforce.

For young people caught in the cycle of needing experience to get a job and needing a job to gain experience, that first step could make all the difference.