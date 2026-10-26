Lloyds Bank is closing 10 branches in November: Check if your local branch on the list?

Ten Lloyds Bank branches are scheduled to close between November 3 and November 19.

The closures affect locations in Lancashire, Tyne and Wear, Derbyshire, the West Midlands, Leicestershire, Merseyside, West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

Customers may be able to use other Lloyds Banking Group branches, Post Office services or nearby banking hubs for some everyday transactions.

Lloyds Bank is set to close 10 branches across England in November, leaving customers in several towns and cities facing changes to how they access in-person banking.

The closures, scheduled between November 3 and November 19, are part of a wider programme by Lloyds Banking Group, which also owns Halifax and Bank of Scotland. The group plans to close more than 240 locations across its brands during 2026 and 2027 as it responds to changing customer habits and the shift towards online banking.

The November closures will affect areas including Lancashire, Tyne and Wear, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Merseyside, West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire. The first branches due to shut are in Accrington and Wallsend, while Harrogate is scheduled to be the final location to close.

For customers who regularly visit a branch to withdraw cash, pay in cheques or speak to staff, the changes could mean finding another location or using alternative services. The impact is likely to be greater for people who do not use online banking or have difficulty travelling to another branch.

Which Lloyds Bank branches are closing in November?

According to the bank's published closure information and reports, the following 10 branches are scheduled to shut during November.

November 3: Accrington, Lancashire

Accrington, Lancashire November 3: Wallsend, Tyne and Wear

Wallsend, Tyne and Wear November 5: Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire November 5: Willenhall, West Midlands

Willenhall, West Midlands November 9: Leicester, Melton Road, Leicestershire

Leicester, Melton Road, Leicestershire November 9: Liverpool, Huyton, Merseyside

Liverpool, Huyton, Merseyside November 10: Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Wakefield, West Yorkshire November 11: Wigston, Leicestershire

Wigston, Leicestershire November 11: Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire November 19: Harrogate, North Yorkshire

The closures form part of a broader reduction in the group's physical branch network. Lloyds Banking Group has said that customers increasingly want to manage their money through digital services, although branch access remains important for people who need face-to-face assistance.

A spokesperson for the group said: “When making changes to our branch network, we always look to understand the impact on our customers - including how they continue to access banking services.”

The spokesperson added that a Community Banker might visit an area after a branch closes, while an independent review could lead to a nearby Banking Hub or deposit service being established.

What can Lloyds customers do after their local branch closes?

Customers may still be able to access some in-person services through other Lloyds Banking Group branches, including Halifax and Bank of Scotland locations. Depending on the service required, customers may be able to withdraw cash, deposit money and pay in cheques at an alternative branch.

Banking Hubs provide another option. These shared facilities allow customers of participating banks to access cash services and speak to banking representatives in person. However, the availability of a hub or other replacement service will depend on the area, so customers should check what is available locally rather than assume a service will be provided.

Post Office branches can also support certain everyday banking transactions, including cash withdrawals and deposits, depending on the customer's bank and account arrangements.

The closures have raised concerns about the effect on older customers, people with disabilities and others who rely on physical branches. Travelling further to access services can be difficult, particularly in areas where public transport is limited.

The shift away from high street banking is not uniform across the industry. While Lloyds Banking Group and other providers have reduced their branch networks, some banks have announced plans to maintain or expand in-person services in selected locations.

For customers affected by the November closures, checking the bank's branch information and identifying an alternative before the closing date will help avoid disruption to everyday banking.