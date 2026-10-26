Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

John Healey set to deliver cautious first budget as bond markets loom large

The chancellor is expected to prioritise stability over the ambitious spending Andy Burnham promised, with help for households on energy bills and a higher bank levy likely, but big decisions pushed back to next year.

John Healey

Healey is likely to offer some help to households facing another rise in energy bills and has hinted that businesses will get “breathing space” from rising costs.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 26, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Healey to deliver cautious first budget on Wednesday
  • Help expected on energy bills, with a higher bank levy likely
  • Burnham’s big spending plans set to be delayed
  • UK borrowing costs remain the highest in the G7

CHANCELLOR John Healey is expected to deliver a cautious first budget on Wednesday, prioritising stability in the bond markets over the big spending plans Andy Burnham promised when he became prime minister.

Healey is likely to offer some help to households facing another rise in energy bills and has hinted that businesses will get “breathing space” from rising costs.

But with the US-Israeli war with Iran pushing up inflation and driving government borrowing costs worldwide to multi-decade highs, analysts say he cannot repeat the big spending and tax-raising budgets of his predecessor, Rachel Reeves.

“If they decide to ramp up spending more than what we’re taking in, in a really fiscally tenuous situation, that would be what the market doesn’t want to hear,” said Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at Rathbones.

What to expect

The main tax-raising measure is expected to be a higher levy on bank profits. Healey, who quit as defence secretary under Keir Starmer earlier this year in a row over funding, may also try to cover a short-term shortfall in military spending plans.

The Treasury has already announced more than £20 billion of additional support for investment in artificial intelligence, defence and green energy over about five years, new funding and powers for mayors in England, and around £600 million to guard against health and security threats from AI.

Burnham’s ambitions delayed

Burnham once complained of being “in hock to the bond market”, but has since told investors he understands the state of the public finances.

“Some might say that Burnham is very much in hock to the bond market at the moment,” said Allan Monks, a senior economist at JP Morgan.

His plans for more public housebuilding, defence spending of 3 per cent of GDP and greater state ownership of public services are likely to be delayed.

UK public debt passed £3 trillion for the first time in September, and four years after the market turmoil under Liz Truss, British borrowing costs remain the highest in the G7.

Analysts expect the major decisions to wait for a spending review next year, when borrowing costs may have eased and a UK-EU summit in November may have improved the outlook.

“This budget will largely be a stopgap that will tide the government over before a more significant policy overhaul in 2027,” said Alexander Harvey, UK economist at Oxford Economics.

(With inputs from agencies)

andy burnhambond marketsjohn healeyuk budget
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

barclays-job-ai
Featured

Barclays to cut 5,000 jobs as it steps up use of AI

air-india-london
Business

Air India to upgrade cabins on all Heathrow flights from January

heathrow-expansion-arora
Featured

Chancellor backs Heathrow expansion amid row over rival plan by Surinder Arora

reliance-musk-row
Featured

Reliance says Jio awaits clearance as Ambani responds to Musk’s Starlink accusations

More For You

UK new house registration fall

Falling new-home registrations highlight the challenge facing the UK Government as it seeks to increase housing supply

Getty Images

Can the UK build 1.5 million homes when new registrations keep falling?

  • New-home registrations fell 13 per cent year on year to 26,231 in the third quarter of 2026, according to the NHBC.
  • Registrations in the rental and affordable housing sector dropped 23 per cent, while private sector registrations fell 8 per cent.
  • The Government is preparing details of a proposed 2.5 per cent deposit scheme for first-time buyers as it pursues its target of delivering 1.5 million homes in England.

The UK Government faces a fresh challenge in meeting its housing target after registrations for new-build homes fell 13 per cent in the third quarter, pointing to a shrinking pipeline of properties entering development.

Figures from the National House Building Council (NHBC), a major provider of warranties and insurance for newly built homes, show that 26,231 homes were registered in the three months to the end of September 2026, down from 30,279 in the same period last year.

Keep ReadingShow less