UK borrowing costs have reached their highest level since 1998.

Markets are pricing in as many as five interest rate rises by November 2027.

Energy bills could rise by 25 per cent in January.

UK households could face a difficult run-up to Christmas, with borrowing costs rising sharply just as energy and fuel prices threaten to push inflation higher.

The yield on 30-year UK government bonds, known as gilts, climbed above 5.95 per cent this week, reaching its highest level since 1998. The yield is closely watched because it reflects how much it costs the government to borrow over the long term.

Investors are increasingly betting that the Bank of England may need to raise interest rates several times to contain inflation. Markets are pricing in as many as five rate rises by November 2027, potentially taking the base rate from 3.75 per cent today to 5 per cent.

There is already a 35 per cent chance of a rate rise at Thursday's meeting, according to financial market pricing. If the Bank holds rates this week, markets are putting an 80 per cent probability on an increase at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on November 5.

For households with mortgages and other forms of borrowing, that could mean another rise in monthly costs.

The timing could prove particularly uncomfortable. The chancellor's Budget is due on October 28, meaning households could enter the final weeks before Christmas facing uncertainty over taxes alongside higher borrowing costs and rising household bills.

Oil is adding fuel to the inflation problem

A major concern is the renewed rise in energy prices following the conflict in the Middle East. Oil prices have approached $110 a barrel, pushing petrol prices to their highest level in four years and adding pressure at the pumps.

Energy bills could be next.

Bloomberg Economics has forecast that the annual energy bill for a typical household could rise by £427, or 25 per cent, in January to around £2,150.

Such an increase could push inflation above 4 per cent next year, potentially putting further pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates.

Anthony Brinkman, high yield portfolio manager at Principal Asset Management, said recent movements in the gilt market suggested investors were increasingly demanding action from central banks.

“The UK is especially vulnerable because of the combination of oil prices at $100–110 a barrel and concerns about the credibility of the public finances ahead of the October 28 Budget,” he reportedly said.

The pressure is also visible across shorter-term borrowing. The yield on two-year gilts rose above 4.95 per cent on Tuesday, its highest level since 2023, while the 10-year yield climbed above 5.4 per cent, reaching a 19-year high.

For households, government bond yields do not directly determine mortgage rates, but sustained increases can feed into the wider cost of borrowing and influence the rates available to consumers and businesses.

Britain is not alone

The rise in borrowing costs is not confined to the UK. Government bond yields have been climbing across several major economies as investors reassess the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

The 10-year US Treasury yield has moved above 5 per cent, its highest level since 2007, while Japan's 10-year government bond yield has reached above 3 per cent, its highest level in three decades.

Germany's 10-year benchmark yield is close to its highest level since 2009 at around 3.55 per cent. French 10-year yields are also near an 18-year high at more than 4.5 per cent.

But the UK stands out. Its 10-year government borrowing costs are higher than those of any other G7 economy, adding to concerns about the pressure facing the government's finances.

Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, said financial markets were still dealing with uncertainty around energy prices, inflation and interest rates.

“The bond markets are reflecting concerns that the only way is up, and the worries that the ascent could be a steep one,” she reportedly said.

That leaves the Bank of England facing an awkward choice. Higher rates could help contain inflation if energy prices feed into wider costs, but they could also put additional pressure on households and businesses already dealing with weaker economic conditions.

The immediate question is whether policymakers move this week or wait for more evidence. For households, the bigger concern may be what happens if the pressures on borrowing, energy and everyday prices arrive at the same time.