Highlights
- RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, followed by Rosalía with nine.
- Olivia Dean, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo are among the artists competing for Album, Record and Song of the Year.
- The 69th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 7 February 2027.
The nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards have been announced, setting up a competitive year for some of music's biggest names.
British singer RAYE leads the nominations with 11, followed by Spanish singer Rosalía with nine. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven nominations, while Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas secured six apiece.
Taylor Swift received five nominations, including recognition in the Album, Record and Song of the Year categories.
The 2027 ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 7 February. It will be broadcast live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu.
Album, Record and Song of the Year nominees
The Album of the Year category features eight nominees, including releases by RAYE, Taylor Swift and Olivia Dean.
Album of the Year
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope – RAYE
- You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Olivia Rodrigo
- Lux (Complete Works) – Rosalía
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
- “Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “I Just Might” – Bruno Mars
- “Where Is My Husband!” – RAYE
- “The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Berghain” – Rosalía, Björk and Yves Tumor
- “The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift
- “Dracula” – Tame Impala featuring Jennie
Song of the Year
- “Berghain” – Rosalía featuring Björk and Yves Tumor
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Ariana Grande
- “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift
- “Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
- “Risk It All” – Bruno Mars
- “Where Is My Husband!” – RAYE
Best New Artist and Asian pop nominees
The Best New Artist category includes eight nominees, among them Geese, Ella Langley and Sienna Spiro.
Best New Artist
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
The 2027 ceremony also introduces five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. Its nominees include artists and groups from across Asia.
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
- “Sunset Kiss” – BABYMETAL and Polyphia
- “Unang Kilig” – BINI
- “Bang Bang” – IVE
- “404 (New Era)” – KiiiKiii
- “Yes” – Lisa
- “Visa” – SB19
The other new categories are Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song.
The winners will be announced at the 69th Grammy Awards on 7 February 2027.