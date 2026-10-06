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James Bond auction: Daniel Craig's Skyfall suit could fetch £40k

The grey suit Bond wore through the Istanbul train chase is up for auction, along with a clapperboard from Octopussy*, the first Bond film shot partly in India.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in the grey Tom Ford suit from Skyfall
Skyfall James Bond Suit Grey by Tom Ford
menstylefashion.com
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 06, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Daniel Craig's grey Tom Ford suit from the Skyfall Istanbul chase has a pre-sale estimate of £20,000 to £40,000 in Propstore's online Bond auction
  • The sale has about 400 lots and closes on October 27, with a No Time to Die dress and 14 Ian Fleming first editions among the top items
  • A clapperboard from Octopussy, the first Bond film partly shot in India, is also on offer
  • Amazon MGM has not announced who will play the next 007

The suit

Most Bond fans can picture the moment. After riding a digger along a moving train, Craig's 007 jumps from the excavator into the wrecked carriage and calmly adjusts his cufflinks. The grey Tom Ford suit he wears through that Istanbul chase, the opening sequence of Skyfall (2012), is now expected to fetch £20,000 to £40,000. The lot includes the shirt, tie and cufflinks, and it is one of about 400 pieces in Propstore's James Bond auction, which ends on October 27.

Top lots at a glance

LotEstimate
Daniel Craig's grey Tom Ford suit, Skyfall (2012)£20,000 to £40,000
Ana de Armas's Paloma dress and sandals, No Time to Die (2021)£20,000 to £40,000
Complete set of 14 Jonathan Cape first-edition Ian Fleming Bond books£20,000 to £40,000
Dr. No (1962) British quad poster£8,000 to £16,000
Octopussy (1983) SFX model unit clapperboard£4,000 to £8,000

The Fleming set covers all 12 novels and two short-story collections, each rebound in leather and housed in a matching slipcase. The Dr. No poster arrives at a fitting moment. The film premiered at London's Pavilion cinema on October 5, 1962, the date fans now mark as Global James Bond Day, which fell this week. "Bond has meant something to generations of film fans," said Propstore's Alastair McCrea, who curated the collection.

The lot with an Indian story

Look at the cheapest lot on the list and you find the one with an Indian story. Octopussy was the first Bond film shot partly in India. Roger Moore's 007 filmed in Udaipur in 1982, at locations including the Lake Palace, Jag Mandir and the Monsoon Palace. Tennis star Vijay Amritraj made his film debut as Bond's MI6 ally Vijay, greeting 007 at the water's edge by playing the Bond theme on a pungi. Kabir Bedi played the villain's bodyguard Gobinda, and has called himself the first Indian actor cast in a Bond film.

Director John Glen has recalled that he hired a snake handler with pythons for Amritraj's Pinewood interview, after the tennis player admitted he was afraid of snakes. In Udaipur, the snakes bolted from the heat of the arc lights, and Amritraj joined the crew in grabbing them.

One caution: the clapperboard is described as coming from the model unit used for miniature-effects sequences, and nothing in the listing ties it to the Udaipur shoot.

Who will wear the next suit?

Craig's suit goes on sale while the job he left is still unfilled. Amazon MGM says the search for the next Bond "is underway," and producer Amy Pascal has called casting news by the end of 2026 "a good bet." Denis Villeneuve is directing and Steven Knight is writing, with Amazon looking at a 2028 release. Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner are among the names most often linked, but no actor has been announced.

One name keeps coming up on Eastern Eye's side of the conversation. Riz Ahmed pitched himself to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in March. "Traditionally, actors playing James Bond have not looked like me," he said, before joking about the height requirement and holding up a childhood photo. His Prime Video series Bait, released the same month, stars him as Shah Latif, a struggling British Pakistani actor who lands a Bond audition. Ahmed told Rolling Stone why the role carries such weight:

"We wait for new James Bonds like we wait for new monarchs."

Eastern Eye has followed his campaign for the role and how Bait plays with the idea of an Asian 007.

The two deadlines now run side by side. The auction closes on October 27, and if Pascal's "good bet" pays off, the next 007 could be named before the year is out.

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