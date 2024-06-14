  • Friday, June 14, 2024
Robert Pattinson, Parker Finn team up for ‘Possession’ remake

Pattinson’s role will be disclosed later as the screenplay and scheduling progress.

Robert Pattinson (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

There is good news for Robert Pattinson fans. The actor is collaborating with American horror film Smile director Parker Finn for the remake of Possession, which is a 1981 psychological supernatural horror movie written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be written and directed by Finn. He is also producing the film under his banner Bad Feelings. Pattinson is producing through his production house, Icki Eneo Arlo.

Pattinson's role will be disclosed later as the screenplay and scheduling progress.

Set in West Berlin, Possession stars Sam Neill as a spy who returns home from the field to find his wife (Isabella Adjani) and kid. Though their relationship is not smooth as the wife files for divorce, and the pair then falls into a disastrous cycle that includes not just adultery and neglect, but also murder, an alien and doppelgangers.

After filming a few shorts, Finn made his feature debut with Smile, which became the biggest horror hit of 2022, generating more than 216 million dollars globally.

The 17-million-dollar film’s idea revolved around a supernatural creature that caused individuals to commit suicide. Following that success, he signed an agreement with Paramount and began working on Smile 2.

Pattinson has not made a big screen appearance since 2022’s The Batman and will return in January 2025 with Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

