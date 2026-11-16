Highlights

Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the seventh actor to play James Bond.

The ‘Twilight’ and ‘The Batman’ star will take over from Daniel Craig.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming 26th Bond film.

Robert Pattinson is stepping into one of cinema's most recognisable roles after being officially announced as the next James Bond. The British actor will become the seventh performer to play the iconic 007, succeeding Daniel Craig, who appeared as the spy in 2021's ‘No Time To Die’.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on November 16, ending years of speculation about who would inherit the role.



Pattinson, 40, gained worldwide recognition playing Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ film series. He later moved towards more varied roles, earning praise for performances in films such as ‘The Lighthouse’, ‘Good Time’ and ‘Mickey 17’.

Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson described the opportunity as a dream come true, calling it an honour to be entrusted with such a legendary character.



He also entered another major franchise as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’, making his transition to 007 another significant step in his career.



The casting marks a new chapter for the franchise, with Pattinson becoming the first Bond selected under Amazon MGM's creative control.

What do we know about the next Bond film?

The upcoming 26th James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for ‘Dune’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’. Steven Knight, the creator of ‘Peaky Blinders’, is writing the screenplay.

The film does not yet have an official title or confirmed release date. Pattinson's appointment has already created excitement around the next chapter of the spy series.