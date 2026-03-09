Fire near Glasgow Central disrupts train services, station shut

SCOTLAND's busiest railway station, Glasgow Central Station, was closed on Monday after a fire at a nearby building caused disruption to train services.

National Rail said the station would remain closed with “no estimate on when the station will reopen”. Major disruption to travel is expected to continue until the end of the day on Monday.

No trains will run to or from the high-level platforms at Glasgow Central Station, while trains that run through the low-level platforms will not call there.

The fire started on Sunday afternoon at a vape shop on the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building on Union Street close to the station. The building, which dates back to 1851, partially collapsed during the blaze.

The BBC reported that part of the Victorian building next to the station collapsed and the dome at one corner fell during the fire. However, Network Rail said it had not identified any significant damage to the station itself.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

“We were first alerted at 3:46 p.m. (1546 GMT) on Sunday, March 8, to reports of a fire affecting the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building,” the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

The service said the emergency response had been scaled down on Monday morning, but members of the public were advised to “avoid the area”. Nine appliances and three high-reach vehicles remained at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Scotland’s first minister John Swinney said he was concerned about the incident.

“I am deeply concerned about the fire near Glasgow Central Station tonight and very grateful to all of the emergency services who are responding,” he said.

