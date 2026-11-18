Highlights

NHS trusts recorded 3,029 incidents of staff inappropriately accessing patient records between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

Nearly half of acute hospital and ambulance trusts did not provide precise figures.

Victims of the Nottingham and Southport attacks were among those whose medical records were accessed.

NHS England has warned that staff suspected of snooping should be suspended immediately and have their system access withdrawn.

NHS STAFF accessing patient records without legitimate reasons has emerged as a growing concern in England, with more than 3,000 incidents of inappropriate access recorded by hospitals and ambulance services over five years.

The figures, obtained by the Press Association (PA) under freedom of information (FOI) laws, cover the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 and show 3,029 reported incidents across 79 NHS acute hospital and ambulance trusts.

Patient campaign groups and regulators have described the findings as deeply concerning, warning that breaches of medical confidentiality cause distress to patients and their families and undermine public confidence in the health service.

According to reports, of the 143 trusts approached, only 79 supplied precise figures. Others either did not disclose the information or provided estimates such as fewer than five incidents.

The figures also include some cases in which employees accessed their own medical records. Several trusts said these incidents could have legitimate operational explanations and should not automatically be treated as deliberate breaches.

The disclosure comes amid a series of cases in which NHS employees accessed the records of people involved in major incidents, including victims of serious attacks.

Last month, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust disclosed that 15 employees had been dismissed after accessing the records of victims of the 2023 Nottingham attacks. A further 15 received final written warnings, and two were issued first written warnings.

The attacks, carried out by Valdo Calocane, killed university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates. Three other people were also targeted.

In May, it emerged that dozens of employees at University Hospitals of Liverpool Group had accessed the medical records of victims of the 2024 Southport attack, in which three girls were killed and 10 others injured.

Medical records of a three-year-old boy who was injured after falling into a crocodile pit in Cambridgeshire in June were also viewed by about 40 hospital staff.

Trusts with highest reported incidents

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay recorded the highest number of suspected incidents, with 242, followed by West Suffolk with 213 and Northumbria Healthcare with 195.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh reported 194, while the East of England Ambulance Service recorded 182.

Other trusts among the 10 with the highest reported numbers were the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn (107), Milton Keynes University Hospital (94), East Sussex Healthcare (91), Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (90), and East Suffolk and North Essex (64).

Some trusts said their figures reflected proactive monitoring and the investigation of potential breaches rather than confirmed cases of deliberate snooping.

The East of England Ambulance Service said its auditing of access to 999 call records helped identify potential cases, many of which were subsequently found to have legitimate operational reasons.

Milton Keynes University Hospital said its figures reflected strong monitoring and a commitment to investigating possible breaches. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn said all but one of its 107 recorded cases between 2024 and 2026 involved staff accessing their own records.

NHS orders tougher action against snooping

Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) chief executive Paul Arnold has written to health service leaders demanding stronger action against inappropriate access to patient information.

Under data protection requirements, NHS trusts must report breaches that pose a risk to patients' rights to the regulator within 72 hours.

NHS England chief executive Sir Jim Mackey warned trust leaders in September that employees suspected of snooping should be suspended immediately and have their access to health service computer systems withdrawn while investigations were conducted.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said inappropriate access damaged trust in the wider NHS and that a lack of transparency when breaches were discovered made the situation worse.

More than 30 families and individuals affected by NHS data breaches have also written to health secretary Yvette Cooper, culture secretary Lisa Nandy and Mackey, calling for stronger safeguards.

Their proposals include a mandatory confirmation step before staff access sensitive patient records and quarterly independent audits of access logs, with the results made public.

The campaign has been backed by Southport survivors and families of victims of the Nottingham attacks.