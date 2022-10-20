Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Joginder Sanger praised for Bhavan’s growth

Sanger headed the largest Indian cultural and education institute outside the south Asian country since 2011

The Bhavan UK’s outgoing chairman Joginder Sanger with other dignitaries at a felicitation event in London on Friday.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The Bhavan UK’s outgoing chairman Joginder Sanger was felicitated in recognition of the businessman’s contribution to its growth.

Sanger headed the largest Indian cultural and education institute outside the south Asian country since 2011. He was its vice-chairman from 1993 till he was elevated to the top role.

In their facilitation speeches, industrialists Lord Swarj Paul and Gopichand Hinduja, Virendra Sharma MP, Lord Dholakia, Barry Gardener MP, Seema Malhotra MP and the institute’s executive committee member Varinder Singh, praised Sanger’s leadership.

They said he created an indelible mark during his time as the Bhavan’s chairman.

In his message, Bhavan UK executive committee member Indra Sethia described how it evolved in the past few decades, particularly under Sanger.

Sethia said the Bhavan came out of its financial constraints because of Sanger’s ideas.

“He suggested the idea of the Diwali Banquets and ensured he would generate around £50,000 each year, whether by ‘sale’ of tables and advertisements or by picking up the heavy food – or both,” Sethia said.

“Please just think about the huge money he has effectively donated in this period. If that was not enough, he has also introduced some excellent EC (executive committee) members who are continuing to take up the good work to assist his worthy successor as chairman.”

The Bhavan UK is one of 110 Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan centres in the world, 105 of which are in India.

It was established in London in 1972 and moved to its current premises in West Kensington six years later.

Teaching and promotion of classical Indian arts, yoga, languages and culture are the core activities of the Bhavan which is the only organisation in the UK that provides such a wide variety of traditional Indian cultural activities under one roof. It holds classes in 23 subjects and around 800 students visit the Bhavan.

Subhanu Saxena has succeeded Sanger as its chairman.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Huge drop in students studying Gujarati in UK; other South Asian languages witness slump too
News
Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister after 45 days
News
‘Northern Ireland police service need more officers from ethnic minorities’
UK
“It was quite empowering”, says Britain’s first hijab-wearing police officer
UK
Krishnan Guru-Murthy apologises for calling Steve Baker ‘c***’; minister accepts but says he should be…
News
Broadway shuts down for an Indian wedding procession in New York
News
From market chaos to ministerial exits, UK leader Truss’s time in office
News
Organisers funded Shehan Karunatilaka’s flight to collect Booker prize
UK
Conservative Friends of India & Indian High Commission host joint reception at Conservative…
News
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives India’s third-highest civilian award, announces plan to visit…
News
Britons skipping meals in cost of living crisis: poll
News
‘Extraordinary mayhem’: Truss’s nightmare on Downing Street
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW