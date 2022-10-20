Joginder Sanger praised for Bhavan’s growth

The Bhavan UK’s outgoing chairman Joginder Sanger with other dignitaries at a felicitation event in London on Friday.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The Bhavan UK’s outgoing chairman Joginder Sanger was felicitated in recognition of the businessman’s contribution to its growth.



Sanger headed the largest Indian cultural and education institute outside the south Asian country since 2011. He was its vice-chairman from 1993 till he was elevated to the top role.



In their facilitation speeches, industrialists Lord Swarj Paul and Gopichand Hinduja, Virendra Sharma MP, Lord Dholakia, Barry Gardener MP, Seema Malhotra MP and the institute’s executive committee member Varinder Singh, praised Sanger’s leadership.



They said he created an indelible mark during his time as the Bhavan’s chairman.



In his message, Bhavan UK executive committee member Indra Sethia described how it evolved in the past few decades, particularly under Sanger.



Sethia said the Bhavan came out of its financial constraints because of Sanger’s ideas.



“He suggested the idea of the Diwali Banquets and ensured he would generate around £50,000 each year, whether by ‘sale’ of tables and advertisements or by picking up the heavy food – or both,” Sethia said.



“Please just think about the huge money he has effectively donated in this period. If that was not enough, he has also introduced some excellent EC (executive committee) members who are continuing to take up the good work to assist his worthy successor as chairman.”



The Bhavan UK is one of 110 Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan centres in the world, 105 of which are in India.



It was established in London in 1972 and moved to its current premises in West Kensington six years later.



Teaching and promotion of classical Indian arts, yoga, languages and culture are the core activities of the Bhavan which is the only organisation in the UK that provides such a wide variety of traditional Indian cultural activities under one roof. It holds classes in 23 subjects and around 800 students visit the Bhavan.



Subhanu Saxena has succeeded Sanger as its chairman.