What will Donald Trump do next?

IN THE three years that Donald Trump has left as US presi­dent – unless he insists on a third term – what will he do next? Drop a nuclear bomb so that he is remembered by history?

India’s prime minis­ter, Narendra Modi – rather like Sir Keir Starmer – is under pressure to speak out against the kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, who risks being turned into a global martyr.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, chairman of India’s parliamentary committee on foreign af­fairs in the Lok Sabha and a former under-sec­retary general of the United Nations, said: “The Law of the Jungle prevails today. ‘Might is Right’ is the new creed.”

Meanwhile, in London, Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, used almost identical language. “We cannot have the law of the jungle,” she said. “We condemn Putin for doing it. We need to make clear that Donald Trump shouldn’t be do­ing it, either.”

Shashi Tharoor

Modi had made no comment, India’s exter­nal affairs ministry in Delhi issued a carefully worded statement: “Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region. The Embassy of In­dia in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance.”

Nicolás Maduro arriving at the Down town Manhattan Heliport.

Indians in the UK are not directly affected, except that anything that holds back the Indian economy – it’s now apparently the world’s fourth largest having overtaking Japan – will have an impact on them, given the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement.

US senator Lindsey Graham, who travelled with Trump on Air Force One, warned US tar­iffs on India could be increased from 50 per cent to 500 per cent, if the country continued to buy Russian oil. Trump sent out mixed mes­sages on India. On social media, he described India as “an amazing country” and an impor­tant strategic partner.

“India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations. It is an amazing country and an important strategic partner for America in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in PM Modi.”

But he also told reporters Modi was aware of his displeasure over India’s energy trade with Russia.

“They wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly. It would be very bad for them,” Trump said.

Modi, like Starmer, has learnt that Trump is an unreliable ally.