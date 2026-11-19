Highlights:



Three sisters have won a court battle over their late father’s £1.6 million estate in London.

Their brother, Sonny Grover, must share the inheritance equally among all four siblings.

The estate includes a West London house and gold and jewellery worth around £500,000 in India.

The judge said their father had wanted his son to share the assets equally.

Sonny was ordered to pay £80,000 in legal costs and given six months to resolve the dispute.

Three sisters have won a court battle in London over their late father’s £1.6 million inheritance after a judge ruled that their brother must share the family fortune equally among all four siblings.

Airan Grover-Jones, Kiran Cotterell and Kelly Puri had taken their brother, Sonny Grover, to court, accusing him of failing to honour their father’s dying wish to “look after” them by dividing the inheritance equally.

Their father, Hari Grover, died aged 85 in September 2024 without leaving a will. His estate included a house in West London, along with gold and jewellery stored in a safety deposit box in India, reportedly worth around £500,000.

According to UK media reports, Judge Nicholas Parfitt, sitting at the Mayor’s and City of London Court, recently ruled that the estate must be divided equally between the four siblings.

Judge rules gold and savings must be shared

The sisters successfully argued that their brother had gone against their father’s final wishes and had “misappropriated money and the other property”, according to a report in The Times.

The dispute also involved the gold and jewellery kept in India. Although Hari had transferred control of the safety deposit box to Sonny in 2017, the judge concluded that this did not mean their father intended his son to become the sole owner of everything stored inside it.

Referring to Hari’s final conversation with his daughters, the judge said: “What [Hari] said to his daughters when he was facing death was 'don't worry you can trust your brother, he will share things equally'.”

The judge said this indicated that Hari had expected his son to distribute the contents fairly among the siblings, rather than keep the entire collection for himself.

The court also examined money held in a bank account. The judge was not persuaded that any of the funds in the account at the time of Hari’s death had come from Sonny’s own assets.

“This is the account in which his father's life savings were held,” he said.

Brother ordered to pay £80,000 legal costs

During the proceedings, Judge Parfitt criticised Sonny for being “constantly argumentative”. He also urged the family to resolve their differences, advising them to “put their big-person pants on and get it sorted out”.

Sonny was ordered to pay his sisters’ legal costs of £80,000. However, the court did not remove him from his position as administrator of the estate.

He was given six months to settle the inheritance dispute with his sisters and was barred from making any “unilateral” decisions about the family fortune.

The judge also made it clear that the dispute over the funds was for the court to decide, not the bank.

“It is the court, not the bank, that decides this dispute, surprisingly enough,” he said.

The ruling means the siblings must now work towards an equal division of their father's estate, which includes the west London property and the valuable gold and jewellery held in India.